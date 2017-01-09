There's a travel weather advisory in effect today for the Highway 401 corridor between Oshawa and Belleville — the stretch that saw a 100-vehicle string of crashes over the weekend, all of which was caught on camera.

YouTube users have been posting clips of the string of crashes, which happened near Bowmanville, Ont. on Saturday.

One video, posted by Aaron Conlin on Saturday, shows the crashes occurring one-by-one behind a block of stopped traffic.

"Oh, here we go, here we go!" says a voice in the video at the 1:30 mark, before cars start colliding and a tractor trailer jackknifes into numerous vehicles.

In another video posted by Willie Woo, an ambulance is on scene and paramedics are pushing a stretcher out to the crash site.

Ontario Provincial Police previously told CBC News no serious injuries were reported, but multiple people were taken to hospital.

A travel weather advisory was also in place at that time for the affected section of the highway, cautioning drivers to prepare for slippery roads and reduced visibility.