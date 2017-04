A 10-year old girl is fighting for her life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Ajax early Monday.

Durham Regional Police said they received a call about a pedestrian struck near Seward Drive and Marriner Crescent at 8:30 a.m.

Police said the girl was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and no charges have been laid.

Police have closed southbound traffic on Seward Drive as officers investigate.