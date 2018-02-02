Six children were among eight people injured after a minivan collided with a bus in Clearview, Ont.

​The head-on collision occurred on Highway 26 near Wasaga Beach, about 45 kilometres west of Barrie, Ont.

All eight injured were in the minivan and were initially reported to be in critical condition. The minivan passengers included two adults, two four-year-olds, one eight-year-old, two 10-year-olds and a 15-year-old.

OPP Sgt. Peter Leon said late on Friday that one 10-year-old remains in critical condition but the rest are now in serious condition.

​Ornge said it airlifted five of the injured to Sick Kids, one to St. Michael's and one to Sunnybrook hospitals in Toronto.

Leon said the minivan had Texas licence plates. He said a preliminary investigation by technical collision investigators indicates the van crossed the median for unknown reasons and collided with the bus.

"As a police officer, I've been on this job for 30 years now and have seen a lot of collisions take place," he said. "I have never seen a van that has sustained so much damage."

JC Gilbert, deputy chief of operations for paramedic services in Simcoe County, said 50 people who were on the bus were assessed and transported by Clearview Township Transportation to a community centre to get them out of the cold.

None of the bus passengers sustained any serious injuries.

​Glenn Attridge, president of Attridge Transportation, said the 47 children on the bus were from St. Thomas More high school in Hamilton. They were on a day trip to Blue Mountain and were heading back to Hamilton when the collision occurred.

Clearview Fire said on Twitter that all the individuals on the bus left the community centre and headed back to Hamilton shortly after 5 p.m.