Thousands marched through the streets of downtown Toronto on Saturday in support of the Women's March on Washington — some donning pink knit "pussy hats," others wearing face paint and many carrying clever, eye-catching signs.

It was one of many similar rallies happening around the world in support of women's rights following Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Friday.

Organizers estimated around 60,000 people showed up for the Toronto march, which wound through the downtown core from Queen's Park to Nathan Phillips Square.

Taking on Trump

Many of the signs held high along the route skewered Trump's comments and views.

The cat theme continued, with some women adding whiskers to the mix. (John Rieti/CBC)

Remember when Trump called Hillary Clinton a "nasty woman" during a debate? The phrase was a popular one on signs. (David Donnelly/CBC)

A young girl carries a sign during the march. (David Donnelly/CBC)

A play on Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan. (John Rieti/CBC)

"Because she's worked too damn hard for her career to be defined solely by her gender." (John Rieti/CBC)

Cyndi Lauper would be pleased about this one. (John Rieti/CBC)

'Hope not hate'

Other signs touched on other hot-button issues — from racism to women's rights.

A simple but powerful statement about human rights. (John Rieti/CBC)

"Hope" was another big theme. (John Rieti/CBC)

#WhyIMarch was also used on social media, with marchers shedding light on what inspired them to support the cause. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Not all signs were cheeky. This one kept it simple with a striking quote from the third U.S. president. (David Donnelly/CBC)

More than a million people rallied at more than 600 women's marches around the world on Saturday.