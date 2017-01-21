Thousands marched through the streets of downtown Toronto on Saturday in support of the Women's March on Washington — some donning pink knit "pussy hats," others wearing face paint and many carrying clever, eye-catching signs.
- Toronto women marched in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington
- What the Women's March meant for women in Toronto
It was one of many similar rallies happening around the world in support of women's rights following Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Friday.
Organizers estimated around 60,000 people showed up for the Toronto march, which wound through the downtown core from Queen's Park to Nathan Phillips Square.
Taking on Trump
Many of the signs held high along the route skewered Trump's comments and views.
'Hope not hate'
Other signs touched on other hot-button issues — from racism to women's rights.
More than a million people rallied at more than 600 women's marches around the world on Saturday.