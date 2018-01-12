10 pedestrians struck on Toronto's dark, rainy roads tonight
Toronto police say there were 8 separate collisions between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday
A woman in her 40s is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after she was hit by a TTC bus in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue East area on Thursday evening.
Toronto police say the victim is just one of a dozen people who were struck by vehicles in 8 separate collisions between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
"It's certainly not normal, it's an aberration that's probably got a lot to do with the weather," said Const. Rob Reid, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service.
"When it's rainy and foggy and misty visibility is really, really tough."
Officers closed several intersections to traffic in response to the collisions. This resulted in congestion along areas of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue East.
Police are urging motorists to drive carefully given the wet weather and road conditions.
I have checked the calls and can confirm that there have been 10 pedestrian + 1 cyclist struck collisions since 530 pm.Drivers please use extra caution,pedestrians please make eye contact with drivers be4 stepping on road. <a href="https://twitter.com/CP24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CP24</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TPSOperations?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPSOperations</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCToronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CityNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityNews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCToronto</a>—@TrafficServices