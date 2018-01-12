10 pedestrians struck on Toronto's dark, rainy roads tonight

A woman in her 40s is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after she was hit by a TTC bus in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue East area on Thursday evening.



Toronto police say the victim is just one of a dozen people who were struck by vehicles in 8 separate collisions between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

"It's certainly not normal, it's an aberration that's probably got a lot to do with the weather," said Const. Rob Reid, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service.

"When it's rainy and foggy and misty visibility is really, really tough."

Toronto police say the female pedestrian is just one of 10 people who were struck by vehicles in 8 separate collisions on Thursday. (CBC)

Officers closed several intersections to traffic in response to the collisions. This resulted in congestion along areas of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue East.

Police are urging motorists to drive carefully given the wet weather and road conditions.