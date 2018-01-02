One woman is dead and two others injured after a blaze engulfed a home in Tottenham, a small community west of Newmarket.

Firefighters responded to the call on Park Crescent late Monday night and found "heavy fire conditions" in and around a semi-detached home, the New Tecumseth fire department said on Twitter.

The fire had also burned through the centre wall, damaging the adjoining residence.

"Due to the extent of the fire, we weren't able to enter," said Chief Dan Heydon, adding that crews battled the blaze from outside and above using aerial ladders.

Paramedics and OPP were at the scene, and the Ontario Fire Marshal was called to investigate the circumstances of the fire.

The two injured people suffered minor burns and possible smoke inhalation, Heydon said, while residents of the neighbouring home were evacuated safely.

The blaze was the second house fire in the area in the last four months. In September, a family home on nearby Metcalf Crescent was significantly damaged by fire, though no one was injured.

A neighbour who identified herself only as Tracey told CBC Toronto that local residents and businesses have banded together to help the family who lost their home in September, and that there's already discussions about how they might be able to assist the victims of last night's fire.

She described seeing "a great big, huge ball of fire and smoke" in the night sky that left her "absolutely shocked.

"I don't even really have words for it," she said from the street outside the home.