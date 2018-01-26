One person has been wounded, and police have taken a man into custody following a shooting Friday night at a home in the area of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto that they received the call shortly before 8 p.m. about a shooting on Perth Avenue.

On arrival, the area officers saw a male whom they said fit the description they had received about the shooter.

While they were pursuing the suspect, the officers also located one victim with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are continuing their investigation and they are asking people in the area to remain inside.