One woman is dead and two others injured after a blaze engulfed a home in Tottenham, west of Newmarket.

Firefighters responded to the call on Park Crescent in the early morning hours and found "heavy fire conditions" in and around a semi-detached home, the New Tecumseth fire department said on Twitter. The fire had also burned through the centre wall, damaging the adjoining residence.

"Due to the extent of the fire, we weren't able to enter," said Chief Dan Heydon, adding that crews battled the blaze from outside and above using aerial ladders.

Paramedics and OPP were at the scene, and the Ontario Fire Marshal was called to investigate the circumstances of the fire.

The two injured people suffered minor burns and possible smoke inhalation, Heydon said, while residents of the neighbouring home were evacuated safely.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was called to investigate the blaze. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

More to come.