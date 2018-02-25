A stabbing incident at a party in Oakville Saturday night has left one person injured, Halton Regional Police said.

Police continue to investigate but they believe the victim was stabbed during an altercation at the party, which was being held at a premises on Stephens Crescent.

The victim was transported to hospital with a minor injury, where they were treated and released.

Police said the suspect remains at large and they are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact investigators.