1 dead, SIU called in after police-involved shooting in Toronto's east end

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe a police-involved shooting in Toronto's east end in which shots were fired and one person died.

A Toronto Police spokesperson told CBC News that police responded just before midnight to reports of a person with a gun on Hymus Road, in the Warden Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area.

The Toronto police spokesperson said that when officers arrived on the scene, one of the officers had an interaction and shots were fired. Police did not offer any details of what exactly happened on the scene, or what led to shots being fired.

One person was transported to a trauma centre but didn't survive.

An officer was also transported to the same trauma centre with less severe injuries.

Police have closed Warden Avenue in the area of Hymus Road, and taped off a large area around a local pub.

Investigators from the SIU, which is called in to probe cases that involve police that lead to a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault, were on the scene by 3 a.m. ET.