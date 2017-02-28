Police in York Region are investigating a "suspicious death" following a stabbing in Richmond Hill

Paramedics with York Region say they were called to the scene on Redstone Road in the Elgin Mills Road and Highway 404 area just after 9:30 p.m.

That's where police say a person was found with injuries outside of a vehicle.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition but was pronounced dead in hospital.

There is no word yet on the victim's age or gender.

YRP advising police presence in the area of Elgin Mills & Leslie, Richmond Hill for suspicious death investigation. — @YRPDutyOffice