Toronto police are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision at Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West that killed one person and sent at least three to hospital.

A truck and two vehicles were involved in the collision, according to a tweet from Toronto police.

Vaughan Fire and Rescue Services told CBC Toronto that when they arrived, at least one person was trapped in their car and had to be extricated. (Chris Mulligan/CBC)

Vaughan Fire and Rescue Services told CBC Toronto that three people were transported to hospital but could not confirm the severity of their injuries. A fouth person was discovered on scene without vital signs.

Just after 7:40 a.m., Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe confirmed that one person has died.

Hwy 27 and Steeles is confirmed fatality.Recon teams otw expect delays in the area. Am otw 2 scene now @CP24 @680NEWStraffic @TPSOperations — @TrafficServices

Steeles Avenue West is closed in both directions between Highway 27 and Martin Grove Road.

TTC routes are also affected by the closure.

UPDATE: 191 Hwy 27 Rocket and 46 Martin Grove diverting both ways via Steeles, Gihon Springs, due to a collision at Hwy 27 and Steeles. #TTC — @TTCnotices

