Toronto police are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision at Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West that killed one person and sent at least three to hospital.
A truck and two vehicles were involved in the collision, according to a tweet from Toronto police.
Vaughan Fire and Rescue Services told CBC Toronto that three people were transported to hospital but could not confirm the severity of their injuries. A fouth person was discovered on scene without vital signs.
Just after 7:40 a.m., Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe confirmed that one person has died.
Hwy 27 and Steeles is confirmed fatality.Recon teams otw expect delays in the area. Am otw 2 scene now @CP24 @680NEWStraffic @TPSOperations—
@TrafficServices
Steeles Avenue West is closed in both directions between Highway 27 and Martin Grove Road.
TTC routes are also affected by the closure.
UPDATE: 191 Hwy 27 Rocket and 46 Martin Grove diverting both ways via Steeles, Gihon Springs, due to a collision at Hwy 27 and Steeles. #TTC—
@TTCnotices
