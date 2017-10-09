One man is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the parking lot of a north Etobicoke school late Sunday night.

Police responded to reports of at least five gun shots heard in the area of Dixon Road and Islington Avenue at 11:40 p.m.

Officers arrived to 1 York Road, Kingsview Village Junior School, and found one of the victims unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Two other victims were located just south of the parking lot, close to Dixon Road and Wincott Drive. Both had bullet wounds.

All three were rushed to hospital — two to the trauma centre at Sunnybrook Hospital and the other to Etobicoke General Hospital — but the first victim to be found was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said they will release his name and age once his family has been notified of his death.

Members of the Emergency Task Force and canine squad were called in to secure the neighbourhood and assist in the search for perpetrators.

A single person was spotted running north on York Road before they got into a small, light-coloured vehicle, according to Toronto police homicide Det. Steve Matthews.

All three victims were taken to hospital, but one was pronounced dead some time later. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The person was described as a five foot, seven inch male in his 20s with a slim build who was wearing all black clothing.

Matthews said that the school has security cameras and police have obtained footage from the area. At a news conference Monday morning, he appealed for any other witnesses or anyone with potentially valuable video of the attack to contact police.

It's too early to know what the men were doing in the parking lot at that late hour, Matthews said.

"Hopefully when we speak to the other victims we can get a better understanding of what happened," he told reporters. He expects that conversation to take place as soon as they are in stable enough condition to do so.

Officers patrol the area after reports of multiple gunshots. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

None of the three victims were previously known to police, Matthew added.

This is the second shooting in the Dixon Road and Islington Avenue area in five days. On Thursday, 29-year-old Abdulkadir Bihi was found in a car near the intersection with serious gunshot wounds. He died in hospital.

Two suspects are in custody in relation to that homicide, police revealed Sunday.

Matthews said it's far too early to determine if the two incidents have any connection.