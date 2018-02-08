One person is dead after a fire in Mississauga late Wednesday night.

Peel paramedics said they responded, along with Mississauga firefighters, to a house fire in the area of Lorne Park Road and Lakeshore Road West at about 10 p.m.

Fire has been extinguished. One party was located inside of the residence. Investigation ongoing. — @PeelPoliceMedia

Peel police posted to Twitter shortly after midnight, saying the blaze had been extinguished and that one person was found dead inside the home.

No one else was treated or taken to hospital, according to paramedics.

No further information about the victim was available early Thursday morning.