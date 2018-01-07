One person is dead after an overnight fire in a high-rise apartment complex on Sunday in Belleville, about two hours east of downtown Toronto.

At about 3:30 a.m., firefighters and paramedics were called to the 15-storey building on Bridge Street West, where they discovered a "large structure fire," Belleville police said in a news release.

Paramedics rushed one person to hospital, where the patient later died. Police did not release any further details about the victim.

Fire investigators were still at the scene early Sunday, and a spokesperson for the Belleville fire department said it was still too early to release any further details about the blaze.

Bridge Street West was closed between Palmer Road and Sidney Street, and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.