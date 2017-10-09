One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting in Etobicoke late Sunday night.

Police responded to reports of at least five gun shots heard in the area of Dixon Road and Wincott Drive, close to the intersection of Dixon Road and Islington Avenue, at 11:43 p.m.

Officers arrived to find three people with injuries, with one of the victims unconscious and suffering from particularly serious wounds.

All three were rushed to hospital, but one victim later died. The two others have non-life threatening injuries.

Police said on Twitter that people were seen running from the area after the gunshots were heard. Members of the Emergency Task Force and canine squad were called in to secure the neighbourhood and assist in the search for perpetrators.

Toronto police homicide detectives have taken over the investigation of the case.

No other information about the deceased victim has been released, and police did not provide any suspect descriptions early Monday morning.

Investigators with 23 are expected to provide an update on the incident at 9:30 a.m.

This is the second shooting in the Dixon Road and Islington Avenue area in five days. On Thursday, 29-year-old Abdulkadir Bihi was found in a car near the intersection with serious gunshot wounds. He died in hospital.

Two suspects are in custody in relation to that homicide, police revealed Sunday.