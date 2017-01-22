Daniel Ng always wanted to see Lego people based on his city — so he decided to make his own.

For more than a year, Ng has been showcasing his part-Lego, part-homemade figures depicting Toronto police, paramedics, and security guards, Ontario Provincial Police officers, and transit fare inspectors on Instagram and his @LegoCopGTA Twitter account.

Every interaction is a chance to bond and build trust with the public, which is the core of proactive policing. @OfficerMooken 😎 #prp #lego pic.twitter.com/Sco2hHWcVe — @legocopgta

Colourful characters to reduce 'tension'

It's partly to "have some fun," says Ng, who works as a Toronto Transit Commission streetcar operator when he's not designing Lego figures.

But there's also a bigger purpose — to share safety messages and reduce "tension" between communities.

Our dispatchers play a vital role in policing. They are the super hero that deal with what they deal with daily! 😆 #police #lego #dispatcher pic.twitter.com/munjtFRm06 — @legocopgta

"Every day, I see so many things while driving a streetcar," Ng says.

"That motivates me and gives me different insights into what I'm going to put in the Lego scene."

Look! , a "helmet" - Whether you are riding a horse, a bike, a scooter or even roller skating, wear your helmet, it may save your life. 😃 pic.twitter.com/jiV350w99R — @legocopgta

Building a mini-figure

So how does he make the replica officials?

The process involves buying Lego parts online, printing and gluing on patches, and painting the parts as needed.

Fare Inspector from the TTC is styling a turban as part of his official uniform. What a way to represent the diversity we have in Toronto! 😎 pic.twitter.com/jxd77TQ6S7 — @legocopgta

So far, he says he's been "overwhelmed" by all the online feedback to the project — which he adds has been "all positive."