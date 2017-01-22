Daniel Ng always wanted to see Lego people based on his city — so he decided to make his own.

For more than a year, Ng has been showcasing his part-Lego, part-homemade figures depicting Toronto police, paramedics, and security guards, Ontario Provincial Police officers, and transit fare inspectors on Instagram and his @LegoCopGTA Twitter account.

Colourful characters to reduce 'tension'

It's partly to "have some fun," says Ng, who works as a Toronto Transit Commission streetcar operator when he's not designing Lego figures.

But there's also a bigger purpose — to share safety messages and reduce "tension" between communities.

"Every day, I see so many things while driving a streetcar," Ng says.

"That motivates me and gives me different insights into what I'm going to put in the Lego scene."

Building a mini-figure

So how does he make the replica officials?

The process involves buying Lego parts online, printing and gluing on patches, and painting the parts as needed.

So far, he says he's been "overwhelmed" by all the online feedback to the project — which he adds has been "all positive."

Daniel Ng

Daniel Ng has a long-standing love of Lego, and his handmade figurines are getting lots of love online. (Daniel Ng)