Nexus card cancellation net widens to include multiple Canadian-born and dual citizens
CBC News has learned that Nexus memberships have been revoked not only from permanent residents of Canada but also from dual and Canadian-born citizens, following a U.S. executive order barring entry to passport holders of seven predominantly Muslim countries. More
Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart reportedly found dead, U.S. Coast Guard says
The body of Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart has reportedly been found off the coast of Florida, according to a tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard.
Ontario to provide life-saving health care to children affected by U.S. travel ban
Ontario's minister of health and long-term care Eric Hoskins has announced the province will work to provide life-saving care to children whose surgeries have been cancelled in the United States as a result of recent travel restrictions.
Multi-alarm fire at Barton Street jail in Hamilton
Firefighters have knocked down a multi-alarm fire at Barton Street jail and crews are now clearing the building of smoke, according to the Hamilton Fire Department.
Canada looking at legality of enforcing Trump travel ban on Canadian soil
The federal government says it is looking into whether the enforcement of U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order banning entry of certain nationalities to the United States violates Canadian laws, a question that has implications for a pre-clearance agreement between the two countries.
Why this woman who once attempted suicide applauds hospital's mental-health makeover
Jennifer Decan, who has spent time in mental health units, applauds efforts by Michael Garron Hospital to change those environments in ways that will help patients get better.
Toronto housing sales up 12 per cent year-over-year in January: TREB report
The Toronto Real Estate Board says red-hot property sales in Canada's largest city picked up in January where 2016 left off, with transactions up 11.8 per cent year-over-year despite a double-digit drop in new listings.
After insulting GO train riders, Liberal cabinet minister apologizes
An Ontario cabinet minister is apologizing for saying most GO train riders likely don't have the qualifications to run a multi-billion-dollar corporation or nuclear operations.
John Tory blasts Nick Kouvalis's conduct, but won't rule out hiring strategist in the future
Mayor John Tory condemned Nick Kouvalis's offensive online remarks, but didn't rule out hiring the controversial political strategist to work on his next mayoral campaign.audio
Video GTA mosques surrounded by 'rings of peace' from members of all faiths
Groups from synagogues, churches and temples around the GTA gathered on Friday to form protective ‘rings of peace’ around GTA mosques during Friday prayers.video
TTC union boss says he was booted by American 'invasion'
Bob Kinnear, the president of the local arm of an international union that represents some 11,000 TTC workers, was ousted from his position Friday in what he's calling an "invasion" by the American side of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU).
'There's no excuse': Girl, 6, handcuffed by Peel officers, mom launches complaint against police
The distraught mother of a six-year-old girl is launching a complaint against Peel Regional Police, after officers handcuffed her daughter at the child's elementary school.video
'We're not a threat': 2 men speak out as Nexus cards suddenly revoked after U.S. travel ban
Less than one week after U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban against citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries, two men — one a Canadian resident and another an American resident — suddenly had their Nexus cards revoked, both on the same day.
Double-digit wind chill keeps cold weather alert in effect
A brief cold snap has settled over Toronto, with the wind chill factor hitting the double digits on Friday morning.
2 suspects caught on video in December murder outside Scarborough restaurant
Homicide detectives are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting death of Yusef Hagi Ahmed, who was killed outside a Scarborough restaurant last December.
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in stomach
A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed at a Scarborough residence.
Toronto FC commits to goalkeeper Clint Irwin for 2 years
Toronto FC has rewarded goalkeeper Clint Irwin with a new contract, striking a two-year deal with an option with the 27-year-old.
Beautiful, historic bank building at 205 Yonge Street could reopen after being shuttered for 15 years
CBC Toronto has learned of negotiations underway this week that could see the ornate, historic bank building at 205 Yonge St. north of Queen Street reopen as a combined museum and boutique hotel.
Gord Downie joins Blue Rodeo on stage at Toronto show
Blue Rodeo brought out openers The Sadies for an encore at their Massey Hall show Thursday night, but it was one special guest who took the stage that got the biggest applause – Gord Downie.
Roofless ramp causes parking garage problems at Burlington GO station
Metrolinx says parking spaces are a premium at the Burlington GO station lately because of a boost in ridership. Still, for several days this winter, the top floor of the station's parking garage has remained empty — because the ramp leading up to it can't withstand poor winter weather conditions.
-
You can vote online to decide how $3M of Ontario tax money gets spent
Finance Minister Charles Sousa has the final word on how he'll spend the $135 billion or so in the upcoming provincial budget, but you can still influence how some of it gets allocated.
-
by
Premier Kathleen Wynne says that some proposed and potential raises for public sector executives -- with one salary cap at $3.8 million -- are "unreasonably high" and warns that some raises might be refused.
-
Nick Kouvalis, controversial campaign manager for Kellie Leitch, resigns
Nick Kouvalis, the campaign manager for Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch, has resigned, saying he had "become a distraction to the campaign."
Bad oysters from B.C. could be making Ontarians sick
Ontario's acting Chief Medical Officer of Health is warning that two dozen cases of gastrointestinal illness may be linked to oysters from British Columbia.
ETFO reaches tentative agreement with government to extend contracts
Ontario's elementary school teachers and education workers have agreed to extend their contracts by two years, leaving the Liberal government nearly free of teacher negotiations ahead of the next election.
'Poor choice of words': Royal Lepage blames agent after young couple denied condo rental
Royal Lepage blames its agent for a "poor choice of words" in denying a young Toronto couple a condo rental.
Brock University waives some fees for people banned from U.S.
Brock University says it is waiving some student fees and streamlining admissions for students impacted by a U.S. travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman teams up with Toronto-based production company
Award-winning composer, producer, and singer-songwriter A.R. Rahman can also add director to his list of credits thanks to Canada's newest film and music production company, Ideal Entertainmentvideo
-
by
-
The provincial coroner’s office will launch an inquest into the death of a 30-year-old police officer, killed in August 2011 when a dump truck collided with the officer’s motorcycle.
Audio 'I feel it, I know it': A photographer's take on Black Lives Matter
A photo exhibit opening Thursday at the Gladstone Hotel highlights the perspectives of black men and women as they gathered in Toronto and the United States to support the Black Lives Matter movement.audio
'We don't have the tools to build a 21st century city,' says Mississauga mayor
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie told Metro Morning that the focus on road tolls misses the bigger picture: the chronic provincial underfunding of municipalities.audio
-
by
-
There’s a hiring freeze for Toronto’s police force, but York Regional Police want to recruit some 100 more officers this year.
Dangerous Dan's closing as Queen and Broadview keeps changing
First it was the Real Jerk, then Jilly’s — now, Dangerous Dan’s is the latest casualty at the ever-changing Queen and Broadview intersection.video
Metrolinx has paid out nearly $4M in refunds over the past 3 years
Metrolinx has paid GO Transit riders $3.8 million in refunds over the past three years because of trains that were more than 15 minutes late.
Toronto's latest murder victim identified as Dameion McFarland
A 35-year-old man is Toronto's latest homicide victim, following a shooting inside a Jane Street apartment building Wednesday night. Dameion McFarland, of Toronto, is the city's sixth murder victim of 2017.
Toronto's monthly transit pass the 5th most expensive in the world, study finds
-
by
-
Former Montreal Expos slugger Vladimir Guerrero and retired Toronto Blue Jays ace Roy Halladay are among the 2017 Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame inductees.
How a Hamilton brewery created a 'global art gallery' using craft beer
The relationship between craft beer and art isn't new, but a Hamilton-based craft brewery re-imagined the partnership by creating a global community of artists. Each of Collective Arts Brewing's colourful cans and bottles are adorned with original artwork from over 600 international artists.
Groundhog Day consensus foresees more winter
Efforts to make long-term weather predictions through the behaviour of rodents fall into discord as groundhogs in Canada and the U.S. make conflicting calls about the arrival of spring.video
Man dead following two-vehicle collision in Scarborough
-
Ontarians want their TVO — at least, that's the reaction on social media after the public broadcaster announced it would be eliminating its over-the-air signal outside of Toronto in July 2017.audio
Collision between snowmobile and transport in northern Ontario kills 11 year-old Burlington girl
An 11 year-old Burlington, Ont. girl is dead following a collision between a snowmobile and a transport truck on Highway 11 south of Iroquois Falls.
Former patient of Toronto neurosurgeon who allegedly killed his wife feels abandoned by hospital
A former patient of Dr. Mohammed Shamji, the Toronto neurosurgeon accused of killing his wife, says she ran to her car wiping away tears after meeting with her replacement surgeon, who she said won't operate to relieve her chronic pain.
-
by
-
by
-
A Toronto man has been charged with assault in relation to a possible hate crime following an incident at a subway station Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto start-up Weave Got It makes waves in hair-care industry
Samantha Renee won Resolve TO's entrepreneur contest with her burgeoning hair-weave company.
A Syrian refugee says he found peace at a GTA vigil after mass shooting in his new country
Ghassan Souki arrived in Canada four months ago, fleeing death, terror and bloodshed in his native Syria. He was devastated to see that level of violence echoed in Quebec City this week, but said he found comfort at a vigil in Mississauga.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Saturday
A mix of sun and cloud
-2°C
Sunday
Flurries
2°C
Monday
Chance of flurries
0°C
Tuesday
Periods of snow or freezing rain
3°C
Wednesday
Chance of snow
-2°C
Power to the People
Photography and Video of Repression and Black Protest
-
Internationally Educated Professionals Conference
Learn, engage & connect with industry leaders!
-
RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards
Nominations now open!
-
The Walrus Foundation's National Tour
Conversations about Canada: We Desire a Better Country
