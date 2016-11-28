Top Story
Toronto women explain #WhyIMarch
Every woman had their own reasons for being there, but they were there for one another. More
10 striking signs from the Women's March in Toronto
Eye-catching signage was a big part of the Saturday march that was attended by an estimated 60,000 people.
Widespread fog to blanket Toronto bringing 'near-zero' visibility
Widespread fog is set to blanket Toronto tonight into Sunday morning, bringing with it near-zero visibility and at times "hazardous" travel conditions.
Recap Toronto women marched in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington
A sea of women and their allies marched in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington Saturday afternoon.
1 admitted to hospital, 120 sickened due to illness at Humber College
A Toronto Public Health official says one person was admitted to hospital and 120 people have been sickened by an illness at a Humber College residence that began earlier this week.
Jose Bautista 'wanted to be back' in Toronto
Jose Bautista says he took less money to re-sign with the Toronto Blue Jays, but is happy even though he didn't get a long-term contract.
No TTC subway service between Downsview, St. George on Line 1 this weekend
There will be no subway service on Line 1 this weekend between Downsview and St. George stations due to TTC signal upgrades.
Man in 20s dead after van crashes into barrier in Etobicoke
Toronto police say a man in his 20s is dead after a van crashed into a barrier early Saturday in Etobicoke.
4 injured, 2 seriously, in single vehicle crash in Mississauga
Four people were injured, two seriously, after a single vehicle crash in Mississauga early Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police say.
What today's march means for women in Toronto
As Donald Trump marks his first full day as President of the United States, hundreds of thousands of women around the world plan to send him a message Saturday — women's rights are human rights.
Toronto teen soccer star's trip to MLS training camp a dream that 'finally came true'
Adonijah Reid, 17, was selected in the Major League Soccer 2017 SuperDraft and is set to join his team, FC Dallas, for training on Saturday
Pickering cosmetic surgeon wins $20.5M jackpot — and now he's retired
Dr. Peter Hayashida has no plans to buy a flashy car or a private island — instead the Pickering, Ont., man decided to use his $20.5-million windfall to retire a few years earlier than planned. The former cosmetic surgeon won the Oct. 8, 2016, Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
York police are probing 9 targeted shootings to see if they're connected
York Regional Police are investigating whether there's a connection between nine separate shootings that have seen homes and businesses across the region sprayed with numerous bullets since the fall.
Recap Raptors hammered by Hornets in worst loss of season
Kemba Walker scored 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Toronto Raptors 113-78 on Friday night.read comments video
Truck driver charged after 1,600 kg of thawed meat seized
Police have charged a 41-year-old Toronto truck driver after seizing and destroying 1,600 kilograms of unrefrigerated meat destined for a specialty grocer in Ottawa.
York Region mother receives apology from school board trustee who used the N-word
York Region District School Board trustee Nancy Elgie has apologized after using a racial slur to refer to a black parent, but the parent says the apology doesn't do enough to solve the problem of systemic racism within the board — and is calling on its director to step down.
Sudbury, Ont. couple heading to U.S. for Women's March detained, questioned at border
A Sudbury, Ont. couple say they were detained, questioned, and searched by United States border services for more than an hour, after they told guards about plans to participate in the Women's March on Washington.read comments audio
Ontario MPPs salary freeze won't be lifted before 2019
Provincial politicians in Ontario haven't had a raise in nearly a decade, and they won't be getting one for another two years.
Police seek suspect after vehicle chase, collision in Yorkville
Toronto police briefly pursued a vehicle that went on a rampage in Yorkville Friday afternoon
More than 70 Humber College students treated as stomach illness sweeps through residence
Toronto Public Health is investigating after more than 70 Humber College students at a campus residence fell ill with some type of gastrointestinal illness. The cause of the sudden outbreak remains unknown.video
-
Here's how to hack Ikea furniture to suit your tastes
Imagine buying Ikea furniture — and not following the instructions. That's pretty much what Karol Kosnik does for a living, dubbing himself the world's first professional Ikea hacker.video
-
Parkdale residents worry shuttered No Frills could turn into condo development
Some Parkdale residents are suspicious their neighbourhood grocery store will fall victim to the area's rapid gentrification and be redeveloped into condominiums, which would create food insecurity in the low-income area of South Parkdale.
-
'Girls are fierce like tigers': Young women want strong messages on billboards
#GirlPowered hopes to break stereotypes perpetuated by sexualized female images plastered in public spaces across the city by using messages created by young girls.
-
Six people injured in two-car collision in Scarborough
Six people, including two children, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough Thursday night.
-
Tim Hortons owner launches app to pay-and-go with no lining up
The parent company of Tim Hortons and Burger King plans to launch an app Canada-wide this spring that would allow customers to order and pay in advance on their smartphone without lining up to pay a cashier.
-
Beware! Friends, family, secretly snooping on your Facebook account
A new study on "social insider attacks" — where attackers personally know their victims — estimates that 24 per cent of survey participants had accessed someone's Facebook account without them knowing.
-
Royal LePage sees surge of interest in Canadian real estate from Americans
One of Canada's biggest sellers of real estate says it is witnessing a surge of interest from Americans who are considering moving north as a result the U.S. presidential election.
-
Audio LGBT police officer 'disheartened' by Pride Toronto decision to ban police
A Toronto Police officer and member of the city's LGBT community says police should be involved in Toronto's Pride celebration, despite a vote this week by Pride TO banning police floats and booths at events.audio
-
Mayor John Tory to head to Tinseltown in a bid to boost Toronto's film industry
Mayor John Tory is heading to Tinseltown in a bid to build on Toronto's billion-dollar film and television industry.
-
AGO celebrates life of 'Indian Group of Seven' artist Daphne Odjig
She's hailed as a groundbreaking figure in contemporary Indigenous art. On Wednesday night, hundreds gathered at the AGO to celebrate the life of Ontario's Daphne Odjig.
-
Service resumes on Lakeshore East GO line after nearly 2-hour delay
GO Transit says service on its Lakeshore East line has resumed after an earlier disruption lasting nearly two hours.
-
Recap Michael Grabner leads way as Rangers cool off Leafs
The rising Toronto Maple Leafs were cooled off by Michael Grabner and the New York Rangers on Thursday night, bounced 5-2 at the Air Canada Centre.video
-
Twitter and Instagram ban London, Ont., company for helping police track protesters
A London, Ont., data mining company has been banned from Twitter and Instagram for selling surveillance software to North American police forces.
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan named NBA all-star starter
Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan is heading to the all star game — this time as a starter. He is the fourth Raptors player to be named a starter after Vince Carter, Chris Bosh and Kyle Lowry.
-
2 men wearing disguises allegedly rob 6 Toronto pharmacies over 2 weeks
Two men are facing a total of 34 charges in a series of pharmacy robberies in east-end Toronto.
-
OPP say man charged after human remains found in Parry Sound, Ont., has died
West Parry Sound OPP are reporting that a man they arrested on Tuesday has died.
-
'Learn English!!': Woman upset after postcard from Spanish-speaking friend arrives covered in corrections
by
A Toronto woman says she's filed a complaint to Canada Post after a postcard sent to her by a friend in Argentina appears to have been intercepted and marked up in red ink with the words, "Learn English!!"read comments video
-
Never miss a package again: Toronto inventor has a solution to missed postal deliveries
by
"I love driving across town to pick up my missed deliveries — said no one ever" is how Eric Martin felt when he came up with the idea for Boxr, a bench that doubles as a secure mailbox.
-
Father and son file $4M lawsuit against TTC over violent Union Station confrontation
by
A father and son who were caught on camera in an altercation with transit enforcement officers two years ago are suing the TTC for $4 million.
-
How Toronto police reunited a dog named Banano with its owner
Officers at 55 Division took on a new mission Thursday morning: reuniting a lost German Shepherd with her owners.video
-
Baby found in back seat of car during Oshawa drug arrest involving fentanyl
Two adults from Oshawa have been arrested after allegedly selling drugs with a baby in the back seat, Durham Regional Police say.
-
City scrambling to contain spill of petroleum-looking product into Don River
The city is scrambling to clean up and determine why what appears to be a petroleum product has leaked out of one of the city’s sewer tanks and into the Don River.
-
Ontario Progressive Conservatives raised $12.6M in 2016, double the Liberals' tally
A loophole in Ontario's campaign finance legislation, now closed, enabled the Progressive Conservatives to fundraise $12.6 million last year - nearly double what the governing Liberals collected.
-
Q&A Why ants might be better at navigating than you
New research explores one of the ant's most impressive skills: to navigate while walking backwards.
-
Suspects escaped home invasion by climbing down balcony, say police
Toronto police are looking for two men who escaped the scene of a home invasion by scaling down the outside balcony.
-
Police searching for man pushed into traffic on Queen Street
The man was jogging on the sidewalk near the intersection of Queen and Yonge streets when a man approached him and pushed him hard enough to knock him down.
-
Muslims stage city hall protest over closed Scarborough community centre
Hundreds of Muslims demanded answers from the mayor on Thursday morning about why the city is blocking the use of a faith-based community centre in Scarborough.
-
Jumbo video screens part of Yonge-Dundas Square $3.8M makeover
by
A proposed multimillion-dollar upgrade to Yonge-Dundas Square includes state of the art video screens that the city could use to broadcast a range of programming — including live sporting events.
-
Brampton man arrested in spiritual scam after cleansing woman's money, jewellery of 'evil spirits'
by
A Brampton man has been arrested and charged after allegedly defrauding a woman of $61,000 in cash and jewellery in what police are calling a 'spiritual scam.'
-
Jays believe Bautista 'more likely' to produce 40-homer season
by
An "extremely" encouraging visit to a Jose Bautista off-season workout has Toronto Blue Jays management believing the right-fielder is "more likely" to produce a 40-home run season like he did in 2015.
-
Man in his 50s dead after being struck by bus in Whitby
A man in his 50s is dead after he was struck by a transit bus in Whitby early Thursday morning.
