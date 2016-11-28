Top Story
Brampton motel a new safe haven for Peel region's homeless youth
Shelter space in the motel offers 38 spots, thanks to a two-year lease by Peel region council. More
Port Perry, Ont. pub raises funds for daughter of Oshawa homicide victim
by
The pub is holding a celebration of life on Sunday for employee Cotie Weekley, 31, who was stabbed to death last week in her Oshawa home.
'Anyone can be a victim': How Toronto-area high school girls are being lured into sex trade
by
Most stories about human trafficking that make it into the headlines in Canada involve women from other countries being brought here and forced into sex work, but those who work with trafficking victims in this country say the majority are, in fact, Canadian-born girls, some as young as 13.
Analysis Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down — even when people fight to save them?
by
The answer lies in the time-consuming, backlogged heritage designation process, and the "friction" that develops between developers, the city, and the public.
Live Team Trump defends travel ban on Muslim-majority countries
The Trump administration is showing no signs of backing down from a presidential executive order barring citizens from a select group of Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., despite protests and objections from key allies.video
Toronto FC captain Bradley 'embarrassed' by Trump's travel ban
U.S. soccer captain Michael Bradley says he is "sad and embarrassed" by President Donald Trump's travel ban.
SIU investigating police after woman, 59, tasered by police in Brampton
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a Saturday incident in which police used a conducted energy weapon on a 59-year-old woman in Brampton, leaving her injured.
People in Peel drive when they could walk, but don't blame car culture, planners say
by
Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon have a transportation riddle to solve: why are so many people opting to use their cars on shorter trips that could be easily walked or cycled?
Male pedestrian dead after hit by car on eastbound Gardiner Expressway
by
A male pedestrian in his 20s is dead after he was hit by a car on the Gardiner Expressway early Sunday, Toronto police say.
Man sought after woman, 23, allegedly sexually assaulted in North York
Security camera photos show a man wanted by Toronto police for alleged sexual assaults at Centerpoint Mall and along a nearby path in the Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue area.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in westbound Gardiner Expressway crash
A man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries in an early morning collision on the westbound lanes of Gardiner Expressway, Toronto police say.
Prime Minister's Office allays fears saying Canadian dual citizens not affected by U.S. travel ban
by
Confusion, fear and panic were just some of the emotions weighing on Canadian dual-nationals as news emerged that they might be denied entry to the United States as part of President Donald Trump's ban on refugees and travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Teen boy expected to survive after stabbing in Toronto's northwest end
A teen boy has been rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition after a stabbing in the city's northwest end.
Police release security camera images after man shot in downtown Toronto
A man in his 20s is in stable condition after he was shot in the leg early Saturday in downtown Toronto.
Police trying to find owner of grocery bag with $14,000 cash inside
Toronto police are trying to locate the owner of a reusable grocery bag filled with $14,000 cash after a TTC rider found it on a bus Friday afternoon.
With road tolls rejected, what will Toronto do next?
by
Premier Kathleen Wynne shocked the GTA by rejecting Toronto's plans to put road tolls on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway. Now, everyone at city hall is wondering what will happen next.
Suspect Video, landmark Toronto film rental store, closes for good
by
Suspect Video, a video rental store in Mirvish Village, closed its doors for the last time on Friday night.
Man facing charges after 2 Danforth bank robberies on same morning
A Toronto man has been charged in connection with two bank robberies on Danforth Avenue on the same morning.
Police seek man spotted allegedly filming up woman's skirt at Yonge Eglinton Centre
Toronto police have released a security camera image of a man wanted in a voyeurism investigation.
1 injured, woman charged with impaired driving after van hits pole in Ajax
A woman has been charged with two impaired driving offences after a single vehicle crash injured one person early Saturday in Ajax, Ont.
17-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in Brampton hit-and-run
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run in Brampton.
Tenants fighting to save 140-year-old home being demolished 'piecemeal'
by
A tiny little gingerbread house, snuggled amongst multi-storey concrete buildings stands out — even if you didn't know the home at 15 Glen Morris St. was more than 140 years old. But you may not be able to see it for much longer.
Police make arrest in Shamarke Farah murder, still searching for main culprit
by
Police in Mississauga have made an arrest in the case of murdered teenager Shamarke Farah, nearly one year after the fatal shooting.
Survivor of one of Canada's worst sex offenders explains why she kept silent
by
Serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah is set to be released from prison on Sunday, even though he's expected to reoffend.
Internet trolls flood Toronto woman's Facebook photos from Women's March with hate
by
The Women's March in Toronto on Jan. 21 saw thousands of people gathering in solidarity for equal rights and female empowerment, but all that positivity was suddenly swept away for one Toronto woman when she checked the photo album she posted on her Facebook page the next day.
Analysis Why Kathleen Wynne put the brakes on Gardiner, DVP tolls
by
It's notable that Premier Kathleen Wynne travelled to the 905 to announce that she's rejecting Toronto's request to put tolls on its highways.
Police charge woman who triggered Amber Alert for reporting fake kidnapping
by
A 32-year-old Mississauga, Ont., woman has been charged with mischief for allegedly falsely reporting a kidnapping that then set off an Amber Alert for a missing teenager earlier this month.
Struggling HMV Canada goes into receivership, set to close stores
HMV Canada's stores are facing closure within a few months after an Ontario court approved an application to place the company into receivership.
Toronto family wants answers after 'wonderful brother' killed in England
by
Suren Sivananthan was found dead in the parking lot of a supermarket in Milton Keynes, about 85 kilometres northwest of London, England.
Scott Milanovich resigns as Argos coach to join NFL's Jaguars
by
The Toronto Argonauts are in need of a head coach. Scott Milanovich has stepped down to join the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars as their new quarterbacks coach.
Friday January 27, 2017
As It Happens Canada to increase reproductive health funding as Trump orders cut
Canada's international development minister has pledged her support to a Dutch-led effort to provide funds to international organizations providing abortion services. The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump revoked funding for those organizations.Listen 6:30
Mayor Tory decries 'short-sighted' road-toll rejection by province
by
Toronto Mayor John Tory said Friday that the Ontario government's plan to increase municipalities' share of the provincial gas tax will not deliver enough money to cover the city's growing transit needs.
-
York parents call for 'an overhaul of the system' after province launches review of school board
by
A group of parents with children in the York Region District School Board is applauding the province's move to investigate the board following months of scandal, allegations of racism and a trustee calling a parent the N-word.
-
Inmate charged with 2nd-degree murder in other prisoner's death at Etobicoke jail
A 22-year-old prisoner has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of another inmate at the Toronto South Detention Centre.
-
Education minister says racism probe will 'reset' York Region school board
by
Ontario's Minister of Education says she ordered an urgent review of the York Region District School Board because she wasn't satisfied with the plan the board presented in January to address issues of systemic racism.
-
Premier Kathleen Wynne rejects Toronto's request for tolls on DVP, Gardiner
by
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says she won't approve Toronto's toll plan for the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway until suburban drivers have better transit alternatives to get to and from the downtown area.
-
Van crashes through sound barrier onto QEW, forcing shutdown of westbound lanes
by
A multi-vehicle collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way at Dixie has closed all westbound lanes of the highway.
-
Worker dies after industrial accident at Oakville container business
by
Halton police say a male worker has died after an industrial accident at a business in Oakville.
-
More officers 'not the way to go,' police chief says after action plan released
by
More officers "is not the way to go" when it comes to modernizing the service, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said Friday, a day after the Transformational Task Force released a new report on how to bring the force into the 21st century.
-
GM axing 625 jobs at Ontario plant, shifting some production to Mexico
General Motors is cutting 625 jobs at its assembly plant near London, Ont.video
-
'I'm very grateful,' says man after fellow gym-goer saved his life as staff and others watched
by
A Toronto woman who helped save the life of a man in cardiac arrest at a west-end gym says a staff member and bystanders did nothing to intervene, even though GoodLife Fitness says employees are trained in CPR and the use of defibrillators.
-
'Divine Design' TV renovation caused mould in family room, homeowner says
by
A Thornhill mother believed she had "won the lottery" when TV home designer Candice Olson agreed to renovate her family room, but years later, she discovered mould and water damage she believes was caused by the renovation team.
-
Admissions halted at Woodstock, Ont., care home where Elizabeth Wettlaufer worked
The Ontario health ministry has halted admissions at the Woodstock, Ont., nursing home where Elizabeth Wettlaufer is accused of killing seven elderly residents. It says "there is a risk of harm to the health or well-being of residents in the home or persons who might be admitted as residents."
-
'Heartbreaking' goodbye at Don Bosco Catholic Secondary School
by
In the next step toward closing at the end of this school year, Grade 11 students at Don Bosco Catholic high school have their final day of class at that school Friday.video
-
'Violent and dangerous' man has escaped custody at Toronto General Hospital
by
Police are searching for a "violent and dangerous" man who escaped custody from Toronto General Hospital Thursday night.
-
Education minister orders 'urgent review' of York Region District School Board
Ontario’s education minister has ordered an “urgent review” of the York Region District School Board after she says the board failed to adequately address governance and equity issues within the board.
-
Speculation likely still driving up house prices in B.C., Toronto, Hamilton, CMHC says
Three months after sounding its first 'red alert' on the state of the country's housing market, CMHC said Thursday that evidence of 'problematic' conditions nationally have continued for a second consecutive quarter.
-
'We are her voice': parents of Elana Fric, slain Toronto doctor, attend court appearance for alleged killer
by
For the first time, the parents of Dr. Elana Fric attended a court date for their daughter’s husband and alleged killer, Dr. Mohammed Shamji. “We are her voice,” Fric’s mother, Ana Fric, said outside the Finch Avenue courthouse.
-
Pot dispensaries demand to be licensed, city says it's not possible
A group representing pot dispensaries in Toronto is calling on the city to regulate their business, but city staff say that under current drug laws, “there is no authority for the city to implement a licensing regime” for the sale of pot products.
-
Ontario says no to 50 per cent raises for college bosses
by
The provincial government is ordering colleges to pull back on proposed salary hikes that would see senior executives get raises as high as 50 per cent, following a five-year pay freeze.
-
Toronto cops face formal complaint for video cellphone threat, AIDS comment
In a video shot by Waseem Khan, a police officer is heard warning him that a suspect might spit in Khan's face and give him AIDS.
