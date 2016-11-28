host picture

Top Story

More News

Weather

Monday

A mix of sun and cloud

-3°C

Tuesday

Periods of snow

0°C

Wednesday

Chance of flurries

-1°C

Thursday

A mix of sun and cloud

-3°C

Friday

A mix of sun and cloud

-5°C

More Weather

Live news

Stay Connected with CBC Toronto

Schedule

The Radio/Television schedule requires JavaScript.

Events

In the Community

Marketsquare features local listings and deals from CBC partners

World

Canada

CBC News Investigates