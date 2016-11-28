Top Story
Breaking Peter Brooks sentenced to life after seniors home murder
Peter Brooks, found guilty in the second-degree murder of 72-year-old Jocelyn Dickson, has been given a life sentence with no possibility of parole for 10 years. More
Updated Amber Alert issued for Alyssa Langille, 15, believed abducted in Mississauga
by
Peel Regional Police have issued an Amber Alert for Alyssa Langille, 15, who they believe was abducted in the north end of Mississauga, Ont., on Sunday. They're looking for two males and a silver or grey van.
Ex-TDSB director Chris Spence hopes to return to teaching, calls plagiarism scandal 'hell'
Spence resigned from the top job at the TDSB four years ago after admitting to plagiarism, and has since lost his teaching licence.
York region organization wants your extra bedrooms for homeless youth
A York region organization that works with homeless and at-risk youth is asking for households with extra bedrooms to consider opening them up to young people with nowhere to sleep.
Man taken down 'like a rag doll' in arrest outside bowling alley wants Peel officer dismissed
by
Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man claims excessive force was used against him during an arrest caught on camera outside a Mississauga bowling alley Saturday night.video
Analysis Why Kathleen Wynne is so unpopular, and what she can do about it
by
With Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne currently at a rock-bottom approval rating, the optimistic view is she has nowhere to go but up.
Bartenders Against Sexual Harassment event raising money, awareness for bartender training
by
Monday night event at Parts & Labour on Queen Street West will feature more than a dozen female bartenders, with all tips and raffle proceeds going to the Sexual Assault Action Coalition.
Why has this Clarington couple's well dried up? Nobody seems to know
by
An elderly couple in a municipality just east of Toronto have been living without running water for the past several months, and no one seems to know why Libby and Stan Racansky's well has run dry.
Child in car seat believed unharmed after shooting victim crashes car in Rexdale
Toronto paramedics have rushed a man to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Rexdale Sunday.
'You're a dust fart': Woman caught on camera swearing at passenger on York region bus
by
The woman called her fellow passenger a "dust fart" in a video that's been viewed more than a million times.video
Slippery conditions ahead as Environment Canada warns of freezing rain Monday night
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city and the surrounding regions of York-Durham, Halton-Peel, advising of several millimetres of freezing rain Monday night into Tuesday morning.
'It's not a deterrent': Experts question whether tougher sentences counter drunk driving
Experts are questioning whether a recent trend towards stiffer sentences for those who kill someone while drinking and driving are doing much to solve the problem.
Mechanical problems surfacing in new streetcars more often than expected: report
by
Thirty new streetcars on the road in Toronto are experiencing mechanical problems more often than expected, says a staff report to be presented to the Toronto Transit Commission board this week.
Ontario drivers with unpaid speeding tickets to be denied licence plates
by
Speeding scofflaws in Ontario will soon be feeling extra pressure to pay outstanding fines, as the province gives municipalities the power to deny them licence plates.
4 people still in hospital after crash north of Orangeville, Ont., police search for 3rd vehicle
Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for the driver of third vehicle after a two-vehicle crash north of Orangeville on Saturday injured six people.
Niagara police find Advil mixed in with french vanilla ice cream
Officers have identified four tablets in vanilla ice cream someone was about to serve to their family as Advil.
This Toronto artist learned English from comic books - now he's the force behind DC series 'Trinity'
by
Growing up in Scarborough and born in the Philippines, Francis Manapul perfected his English inside the DC universe with the likes of Superman and Batman as his teachers. Now he's drawing his own life into the comic books
Man, 24, dead after car crashes into Brampton streetlight
A 24-year-old man is dead after a car crashed into a streetlight near Bramalea City Centre in Brampton on Saturday night.
Updated No charges after cyclist, car standoff video, Ottawa police say
No charges will be laid after a video surfaced showing a heated standoff between a cyclist and a car driver last week, Ottawa police said.
-
A system-wide outage forcing Porter Airlines to ground all of its arriving and departing flights Saturday has been resolved, the airline says.
94-year-old woman dead in house fire in North York
Toronto Fire Services received calls about the fire on Bathford Crescent, near Finch Avenue East and Leslie Street, midday on Saturday.
Recap McElhinney solid in 1st start as Leafs down Senators
by
Nazem Kadri scored twice and Curtis McElhinney made 35 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs went into Ottawa and downed the Senators 4-2 on Saturday.
Divorce file reveals luxurious lifestyle for Prince and Toronto-born ex-wife
Prince's unsealed divorce file from his second marriage shows the couple lived a luxurious lifestyle that included spending $50,000 US per party after major awards ceremonies, a newspaper reported Friday.
3 men charged after copper plates worth at least $13,000 stolen from freight train
by
Toronto police have charged three men after copper plates worth at least $13,000 were stolen from a freight train passing through Scarborough.
Community group preparing for extreme weather events in Toronto
Three years after Toronto's brutal ice storm, Ward 13 residents and community groups met to discuss emergency preparedness.
Police search for man, woman after thefts at Forest Hill synagogue
Police say the pair visited Beth Tzedec Congregation, a synagogue in the Bathurst Street and Warwick Avenue area, on the morning of Dec. 25.
What Indigenous businesspeople in Toronto think about a district of their own
by
A plan to create an Indigenous business district in downtown Toronto is drawing reaction from Toronto’s Indigenous business community.
Man wanted in police investigation of subway sex assault
Toronto police have released security camera images of a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation after an incident earlier in January on Line 1 of the TTC subway.
Video Who's in the wrong in this nasty TTC fare dispute?
by
The Toronto Transit Commission says it has spoken with one of its employees after video surfaced Friday of a nasty war of words between that staff member and passenger on board a streetcar.
3 hurt in crash on Weston Road south of Highway 401
Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after two vehicles crashed on Weston Road south of Highway 401 late Friday.
2 Hamilton men charged in failed attempt to kill B.C. man
Two Hamilton men are facing charges in what police say was an unsuccessful attempt to kill a man in Richmond, B.C.
Stricter safety measures at electronic dance parties needed to 'ensure these kids are safe,' councillor says
by
A Toronto city councillor is calling for more safety measures at Electronic Dance Music (EDM) venues that often attract large crowds and lots of drugs.
Keep the promise Ottawa made to La Loche, Sask., after school shooting, principal tells Trudeau
by
The principal of the La Loche, Sask., high school marking the anniversary of a mass shooting this month met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remind him of the help he promised when he visited the community a year ago.video
This firefighter survived an explosion and 41 broken bones — and now he's back on the job
by
Mississauga, Ont., firefighter Tim Casarin nearly died in an explosion that left him with 41 broken bones and PTSD. But more than two years later, he's back on the job.video
Recap Streaking Leafs put a stop to Rangers' dominance
Connor Brown and William Nylander scored in the first period, Frederik Andersen stopped 34 shots and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Friday night.
Watch this Ontario mother's powerful plea to Justin Trudeau on soaring hydro bills
An Ontario mother struggling to pay her hydro bill took Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to task in an impassioned plea that captured the plight of many Ontarians overwhelmed by high electricity rates.
'How are they going to rebuild it?' Woman being forced from her TCH apartment wonders
by
Edna Rose prides herself on the flowers that bloom in the garden of her Jane and Finch-area apartment, but soon the 75-year-old will have to move out because Toronto Community Housing is closing her building.
Ministry of Labour investigating fatal forklift accident in Vaughan
by
The Ministry of Labour has launched an investigation into a fatal forklift accident at a Vaughan packaging company Friday afternoon.
Recap Raptors offence goes into high gear to pull away from Nets
by
The lowly Brooklyn Nets hung with the Toronto Raptors for three quarters on Friday night. A blistering start to the fourth quarter ensured the home team would not be upset by the NBA's last-place club.
Viral letter to Kathleen Wynne over hydro gets a personal response
by
Libby Keenan's open letter to Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne over high hydro rates went viral on Facebook, getting over 21,000 shares in just over a week. In response, the Premier personally telephoned Keenan and is promising an in-person meeting to address her concerns.
Markham drug lab allegedly family affair as mom, dad, sons now charged
by
A husband, wife and their two teenage sons have been arrested after York police discovered and dismantled a drug lab in Markham Thursday afternoon.
Toronto police close cold case, but won't name murder suspect
by
Toronto police have identified a man they believe was responsible for a 1983 murder in the High Park area. However, no arrest or charges will be laid, because the suspect is dead.
2 companies on trial in connection with Mississauga warehouse explosion
by
An Ontario court heard testimony from a firefighter Friday about the extensive damage caused by an explosion and fire at a Mississauga warehouse more than two years ago, in which four firefighters were injured.video
York region school board doing everything it can to tackle racism, chair says
by
York Region District School Board chair Loralea Carruthers says the board is doing everything it can to address claims of racism and Islamophobia in schools, despite claims from parents the board has no concrete plan.
Freeland says she had 'long conversation' with Vladimir Putin at APEC summit last fall
by
Newly sworn-in Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday she had a "long conversation" with Russian President Vladimir Putin at last fall's APEC summit in Peru, despite being barred from entering that country and no sign of that restriction being lifted.
Nurse facing 8 murder charges now accused of trying to harm 6 more patients
A former Ontario nurse charged with first-degree murder involving eight seniors in two long-term-care homes is now accused of attempting to kill others in her care.video
-
by
House renovations can bring many unpleasant surprises — but sometimes, those surprises turn up a little history from 1919.
-
by
The daughters of 72-year-old Jocelyn Dickson, killed by fellow seniors home resident Peter Brooks, told their mother's murderer what he took from them at a Toronto courthouse Friday.
-
by
The campaign began in Edmonton after someone yelled racial slurs at one of the co-founders, Jesse Lipscombe. He and his wife are encouraging people to start the awkward conversation and question racist comments.video
-
by
Residents of a Mississauga neighbourhood rocked by an explosion more than half a year ago had a chance to ask police about their investigation on Thursday, but many did not find the answer they most wanted to hear.
-
In Depth At his lowest, Adam van Koeverden uses dialogue to cope
As former Olympic kayak champion Adam van Koeverden found himself in stressful situations, he would talk about it with family and friends when feeling overwhelmed or under prepared. In his first-person account to CBC Sports, van Koeverden shares his best coping mechanisms in dealing with mental health.
