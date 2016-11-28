Top Story
COMING UP LIVE Mayor John Tory speaks as city officials discuss how to deal with fentanyl
Toronto Mayor John Tory is speaking with reporters as city officials meet to discuss the dangers of fentanyl. More video
New Kids jumping for joy as giant boat-inspired tree house allowed to stay up
A controversial boat-inspired tree house doesn't need to be torn down, so long as the dad who built it makes a few adjustments agreed upon by the city and his neighbour.
Man in Angry Birds costume wanted for aggravated assault
A man wearing an Angry Birds costume punched and kicked another man on Oct. 30, say police. They're asking the public for information and video footage of the incident.
Ontario government backs supervised injection sites in Toronto
Ontario is committing to fund three supervised injection sites in Toronto at an estimated annual cost of $1.6 million and about $400,000 to create the spaces.
New initiative aims to fight sexual harassment at Toronto bars — through drink coasters
'On The Table' is a series of coasters designed to spark conversation about gender-based violence and sexual harassment in bars, clubs, and other venues.
Snowfall could mean messy Tuesday morning commute
The chilly temperatures are continuing, with another round of snow starting Monday night before it changes to rain on Tuesday.
Frontline worker has watched friends, clients die as overdoses climb in Toronto
A frontline worker says that harm reduction is the city's best chance to stop the overdoses and deaths she's seen in recent months.
Highway 401 crashes involving about 100 vehicles caught on camera
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers to slow down or risk another pileup like the one caught on film Saturday near Bowmanville, Ont.
Sunwing pilot's 'misunderstanding' caused bomb scare near Toronto's Pearson airport
Toronto police evacuated two buildings and dispatched their bomb squad after a pilot left an "antique battery" for a colleague.
Toronto prepares for potential epidemic of fentanyl overdoses
As the number of fentanyl overdose deaths climbs across the country, Toronto civic leaders are working to develop a strategy to deal with a potential opioid crisis.video
Power, water cut to Weston Road apartment after flooding in parking garage
Power and water have been cut to a northwest Toronto apartment building after its underground parking garage flooded following a water main break.video
Shuttle buses replace Queen streetcar in part of west end for rest of 2017
Streetcars have been replaced by shuttle buses on the 501 route west of Roncesvalles Avenue on the Queensway and Lake Shore Boulevard. The closure began on January 8 and is expected to last until the end of 2017.
Hundreds attend memorial for Alaa Al-Muhandis, Milton woman killed in Istanbul attack
The 29-year-old event planner and mother of two was among the 39 people killed during the shooting at Reina nightclub.
Police say shooting that killed man near Moss Park likely 'not random'
Toronto police say a shooting that killed a man near Moss Park early Sunday was "probably" not random.
Ron MacLean apologizes to postal workers after Hockey Night in Canada remark
Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean has apologized to postal workers after suggesting their jobs were "effectively obsolete."
Music community reeling from closure of west-end venue Hugh's Room
Hugh's Room has been host to thousands of concerts from the likes of Pete Seeger, Serena Ryder, and Ron Sexsmith over the last 16 years but has 'reached a point of insolvency' following years of financial struggles.
Woman rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck in east end
A woman has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in the city's east end.
'The softest of soft targets:' Is it time to re-think the rules around guns in checked luggage?
Reports that the gunman in a mass shooting at a Florida airport pulled his gun from a checked bag before opening fire are raising questions about how someone could possibly transport a weapon on a commercial flight and use it against fellow travellers.video
Subway service resumes after man struck with bottle at Coxwell station
Subway service has resumed after being suspended for about an hour and half at Coxwell station Sunday after a man was struck with a bottle there.
Recap Harden outduels DeRozan, hands Raptors back-to-back losses
James Harden had 40 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his 10th triple-double of the season, and the Houston Rockets beat the Toronto Raptors 129-122 on Sunday night for their eighth straight victory.
-
Toronto woman coping with mental health issues launched TranQool, a place for people to access counselling sessions through video interaction in their own home.
No charges laid after toddler found outside in diapers in Toronto's west end
A young toddler found in nothing but diapers outdoors in the city's west end is safe after wandering away from his home while his mother was cleaning, Toronto police say.
-
It's a holiday tradition for the Roblin family: Building architectural marvels out of gingerbread. This year, the family of 6 picked Toronto City Hall and Nathan Phillips Square for their edible replica.
Liberal MP says feds would speed up action on fentanyl if Ontario was impacted
A Liberal MP is speaking out about what she considers a frustratingly slow response by her own federal government to the crisis of fentanyl, a potent opioid linked to more than 500 overdose deaths last year in B.C. and Alberta alone.
4 injured in early morning Gardiner Expressway crash, 1 seriously
Four people were injured, including a woman seriously, in a crash on the Gardiner Expressway near Spadina Avenue early Sunday.
Driver charged after 2 Toronto police officers injured in crash
A suspected impaired driver has been charged after he allegedly rear-ended a Toronto police cruiser and injured two officers in Scarborough on Saturday night.
Highway 401 reopens in Bowmanville after multiple crashes involving more than 100 vehicles
A stretch of highway 401 between Bowmanville and Port Hope has reopened after whiteout conditions led to multiple crashes east of Toronto, involving more than 100 vehicles.
Fort York staff 'heartbroken' after bees die following apparent apiary vandalism
Staff at a Toronto apiary say they're heartbroken after thousands of bees died of exposure after vandals damaged several hives and stole honey.
Province reaches tentative 2-year contract extension deal with school support staff
The Ministry of Education announced Saturday evening that it had reached a tentative agreement with the Canadian Union of Public Employees.
1 detained after 'suspicious item' found at Timmins airport
Timmins police say one person has been detained after they closed the Victor M. Power airport in Timmins, Ont., for five hours Saturday morning, following the discovery of a "suspicious item."
Recap Raptors blow 2nd-half lead, lose in OT to Bulls
Jimmy Butler scored 42 points, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 123-118 in overtime Saturday night.
-
by
Brendan Shanahan was still a few months from being hired as team president the last time the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens. The Leafs losing streak against the Habs hit 13 games (0-9-4) at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday night, lingering now for almost three years.
-
Alleged rape survivor asks why 'the military's judging their own' in possible voyeurism case at Toronto base
As military police investigate allegations of voyeurism against a soldier at one of its facilities in Toronto, a former member of the military who alleges she was sexually assaulted during her time with the Canadian Forces says these kinds of investigations should be carried out by an independent body.
-
Former Leafs Rick Vaive, James McKenny, Walt McKechnie, and Nik Antropov were on hand to greet fans on Saturday at Nathan Phillips Square.
-
Scholars at the University of Toronto's Centre for Medieval Studies have painstakingly scoured through Old English texts in a bid to create a comprehensive Dictionary of Old English.
-
Mike Babcock is no fan of the NHL's newly created bye week. Speaking a day before his Maple Leafs get their first taste of the mandated five-day break, Toronto's head coach said the concept worked counter to what it was supposed to accomplish.
-
A Thornhill man is facing a stunt driving charge after provincial police in Richmond Hill say they clocked him doing 218 kph in a 100 zone.
-
You may have heard little about hydromorphone, but it's the 2nd deadliest drug in Ontario
Although fentanyl remains the leading cause of opioid death in Ontario, fresh data shows that the prescription painkiller hydromorphone sits as the second deadliest drug when it comes to overdose deaths in the province.
-
Body of man, 19, found frozen to ground at Burlington high school
Halton police said someone discovered the body Saturday morning at Nelson High School on New Street and called police.
-
A man is in a trauma centre after he was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Brampton.
-
Toronto police say a 73-year-old man who was missing in Scarborough amid extreme cold temperatures was found early Saturday.
-
A man was injured after a crash between a truck and car at Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue early Saturday, Toronto police say.
-
A man has been killed after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say.
-
'Gun! Get out!': Mississauga family describes harrowing lockdown inside Fort Lauderdale airport
Nicolas St-Pierre was heading home from vacation with his wife and two young children from Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when the chaos erupted.video
-
A 28-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being robbed and stabbed in the chest by multiple masked attackers, Toronto police say.
-
Jazz album 'a battle' to release after musician suffers life-changing stroke
After more than 40 years of making music, in 2015, jazz drummer John Cheesman decided to record an album of his own compositions. But just two days after finishing that record, he suffered a life-changing stroke and the project was put on hold. On Saturday, that record is being released.video
-
Let the shushing begin: limited cellphone coverage now in TTC subway tunnels
Like it or not, it’s now possible to have a cellphone conversation between subway stations on the TTC.
-
Miracle pup Frankie survives being abandoned with nose bound shut
His name is Frankie, and despite chronic malnutrition and being abandoned near the Toronto Zoo with an elastic band around his snout, he appears to be one happy boy.
-
Suspect arrested in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting that killed 5
-
Authorities at Pearson continue to work toward 'highest level of security' amid Fort Lauderdale shooting
-
Get 'ready' to deal with a fentanyl crisis, Vancouver's mayor tells John Tory
Toronto Mayor John Tory says he offered help to Vancouver, which is in the midst of a drug overdose crisis, and he received some timely advice instead. "Be ready" for fentanyl.audio
