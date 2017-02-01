Top Story
-
Updated Toronto man sentenced to 7 years for killing of Markham woman
A Toronto man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the killing of a Markham woman who disappeared last summer. More
-
'Frustrated' Muslim groups want zoning bylaw dropped so Scaborough school can open
by
Enamul Haque and hundreds of Muslim demonstrators called on the city to take extraordinary steps to reopen a Scarborough school and mosque on Wednesday.
-
New 'Tales from the 2.9' introduces you to a black Canadian every day of Black History Month
by
Longtime blogger Casey Palmer is using his digital platform to showcase the diversity of black Canadians this February.
-
Toronto personal trainer shows off her 'belly rolls' to motivate clients
by
No filters needed. A growing number of personal trainers and fitness gurus are sharing pictures showing their stomach rolls and stretch marks on social media sites.
-
Tamil-Canadian group tackles shame and stigma around childhood sexual abuse
by
The group, called 'Abuse Never Becomes Us,' seeks to break the silence of survivors of abuse through education, outreach and support.
-
Breaking How did this student with a disability get forgotten on a school bus for 6 hours?
by
A Toronto school bus driver has been fired after a young disabled woman was locked inside a bus for six hours. The 19-year-old student's mother says her daughter has been left so "traumatized" that she refuses to return to school.
-
Ontario Power Generation could boost executive salaries by $8 million
Ontario Power Generation says salaries for its executives are expected to rise by up to $8 million in the next few years as the provincial government lifts a public-sector wage freeze.
-
Updated Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart missing after Florida dive, sister says time is 'critical'
by
There's a desperate need for more searchers and time is critical as the U.S. Coast Guard looks for Toronto documentary filmmaker Rob Stewart, who vanished Tuesday night while diving in the Florida Keys, his sister tells CBC.read comments audio
-
82-year-old faces manslaughter charge in the death of fellow long-term care resident
by
An 82-year-old long-term care resident has been charged with manslaughter in the death of another man living at the Mississauga senior’s home.
-
A program to help kids with poor eyesight is also helping their foreign doctors
by
A one-of-a-kind vision-screening program for Toronto schoolchildren is giving foreign- trained doctors a rare opportunity to improve their skills so they can apply to Canadian medical residency programs.
-
After almost losing his own leg, he built an app to give patients more info
A harrowing medical experience led Zack Fisch to create a mobile app that helps patients care for themselves after leaving the hospital.
-
Stop targeting our kids with ads for unhealthy food and drinks, report urges
Canadian kids and teens are bombarded by advertising for food and beverages in movies, video games, apps and social media — and that needs to stop, according to a new report.video
-
Lawyer-turned-humorist helps raise $2M for research into rare lung disease
by
A woman who gave up a legal career to raise money to find a cure for her rare lung disease also runs a successful business that encourages humour, reaffirming the belief that laughter is excellent medicine.
-
Turning tragedy into a teachable moment when talking to kids about Quebec attack
by
When Marcia Powers-Dunlop heard about the deadly attack on a mosque in Quebec City, she knew she'd have to send out a note to the support workers she oversees in the Toronto District School Board. The message: use the killings as an opportunity to discuss inclusion and equity.
-
Halifax man arrested for human trafficking in Toronto faces 5 new charges
A man arrested last fall for allegedly recruiting a Halifax teen and forcing her to work at a Toronto spa is facing five new human trafficking charges after a second alleged victim came forward — and police are concerned there could be others.
-
'You are welcome here,' councillors tell immigrants in wake of U.S. ban
by
Mayor John Tory and some 20 city councillors condemned Islamophobia on Tuesday afternoon, and reaffirmed Toronto’s place as a sanctuary city.
-
500-million year old 'ovation worm' unveiled for first time by ROM researchers
by
Researchers with the Royal Ontario Museum have detailed for the first time a strange worm-like creature that lived 500-million years ago.
-
College Street Bar closed as council to debate liquor licence suspension
by
A 24-year-old woman was allegedly forcibly confined inside the bar and sexually assaulted by the owner and manager in December.
-
Police ID 39-year-old fatally shot near George Brown College
by
Toronto police have identified the 39-year-old man fatally shot near the George Brown College St. James campus Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario to offer free counselling for traumatized jurors
by
Attorney General Yasir Naqvi announced the Juror Support Program on Tuesday afternoon, offering support to jurors suffering PTSD after trials end.
-
'The war on drugs is an abject failure': Why this Liberal MP thinks all drugs should be legalized
by
A Toronto-area MP is advocating the decriminalization and eventual legalization of all drugs.
-
Widowed mom of 3 kids faces deportation, fears for family's safety in Jamaica
by
A widowed mother of three, facing deportation, says Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada failed her family, who fear their lives will be in jeopardy if they are sent back to Jamaica next month.video
-
Toronto pastor Brent Hawkes found not guilty of sex crimes in Nova Scotia
A Nova Scotia judge has found prominent Toronto pastor Brent Hawkes not guilty of sex crimes dating to the 1970s.
-
No inquest into suicide of 12-year-old Chazz Petrella, chief coroner decides
by
No inquest will be held into the death of a 12-year-old Cobourg boy with behavioural problems who committed suicide at his home in August 2014, Ontario's office of the chief coroner has decided.
-
If January seemed dreary, that's because there were 28 fewer hours of sunshine than average
by
So why was Toronto stuck in the dark for much of the month? We asked a climatologist from Environment Canada to find out.
-
Council defers plan to contract out garbage collection in Scarborough
by
Mayor John Tory introduced a surprise motion Tuesday, deferring plans to consider privatizing garbage collection in Scarborough.
-
'Another loss in Regent Park': 18-year-old shooting victim identified
by
Police say Ali Rizeig, 18, was the man killed in a hail of gunfire outside a home on Gerrard Street on Monday.
-
Ontario organ donations jump 30% in just one year
A record number of families consented to donate their loved ones' organs in Ontario last year, leading to a record number of organ transplants, according to figures released Tuesday by the Trillium Gift of Life Network.
-
2 accused of running 'dispensary-type' operation in west end
Two people in their 40s are facing a slew of drug charges after allegedly running a "dispensary-type operation" out of their small west end apartment.
-
Toronto real estate heading for another hot year: TREB
by
Toronto real estate will get a lot more expensive in 2017, according to the Toronto Real Estate Board, which is forecasting the average price of a home to climb over $800,000 this year.
-
Developer alters Honest Ed's site plan to add park space, save heritage buildings
by
Now that Honest Ed's discount store is closed, a clearer picture is coming into view of the proposed redevelopment plan for the Bathurst and Bloor area.
-
For Canadian Muslims this past weekend 'has felt like a year'
by
Bigotry doesn't follow borders, say two young community activists, and even though Canadians are being reminded by their political leaders that Canada is an open, diverse place, they say Islamophobia clearly needs to be addressed here.audio
-
This teacher had his students send letters to a Toronto mosque — and reading them will give you hope
by
Sam Pisani abandoned a lecture on Confucius he'd scheduled for Monday morning — and had his Grade 11 class write to a local mosque to offer their support following the mass shooting in Quebec City. They ended up teaching him about their compassion, he says.read comments video
-
Should city fund the Harriet Tubman Games? Why one councillor says 'yes'
by
City council will be asked this week to consider funding one of the city's longest-running track meets: the annual Harriet Tubman Games, which focus on the city's young African-Canadian athletes.
-
Man shot during carjacking in Thornhill, rushed to hospital
by
Man was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital. York Region police say two male suspects fled the scene in the victim's 2008 black Ford Fusion
-
Attorney General to announce details about counselling services for jurors with PTSD
by
Ontario's Attorney General, Yasir Naqvi is set to make an announcement about support for Ontario jurors Tuesday afternoon in Hamilton.
-
2 dead in separate downtown shootings
by
A man in his 20s has died after a shooting on Gerrard Street East near Sumach Street Monday night, the second such fatal incident of gunfire in the city in a matter of hours.
-
Hundreds crowd U of T campus to honour those killed at Quebec City mosque
by
Hundreds gathered at the University of Toronto's campus Monday night to honour the six people killed at a mosque in Quebec City, a tragedy that prompted Islamic religious and education institutions here to increase security.
-
Canadian robo-adviser Wealthsimple dares to invade massive U.S. market
by
After less than three years of trying to build its brand and win over customers in Canada, Wealthsimple is expanding its robo-investment advisory service to the United States.
-
'Let my people grow': Comedian Andre Arruda remembered as trailblazer for accessiblity
by
The Toronto comedy scene and accessibility advocates are both mourning the loss of Andre Arruda, the comedian known to challenge people's attitudes about disabilities who died this weekend of pneumonia.
-
Inmate's family to demand inquest if guards involved in fatal 'physical altercation' not charged
by
The Kawartha Lakes Police Service acknowledged Monday that Soleiman Faqiri stopped breathing on Dec. 15 during an incident in which at least two guards applied physical force against him.video
-
Man dies after gunman shoots him 'repeatedly' near Sherbourne and Adelaide
Homicide detectives are now sweeping the streets near George Brown College following a fatal shooting Monday afternoon.
-
Kyle Lowry slams Donald Trump's travel ban
by
Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowly slammed American President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order to close U.S. borders to people from seven Muslim-majority countries after Monday's practice.
-
Wynne said 'no' to Tory's tolls, but may say 'yes' on housing
by
Toronto Mayor John Tory was sounding somewhat mollified on Monday after meeting with Premier Kathleen Wynne, just days after she announced she's rejecting the city's reuqest to put tolls on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway.
-
Couple told they are too young to rent will take landlord to Ontario Human Rights Tribunal
by
A couple in their 20s with excellent credit reports and full-time jobs will go to Ontario's Human Rights Tribunal after they were denied a condo rental by a landlord who considers them too young.
-
TTC overcrowded or delayed? Call the mayor, say transit advocates
by
Advocates took their campaign for a better funded transit service in Toronto to subway stations, bus stops, streetcar routes and major intersections on Monday.
-
'I thought it would last forever': Canadian soccer star Julian de Guzman retires
Ottawa Fury FC captain Julian de Guzman, one of Canada's most decorated men's soccer players, has announced his retirement.
-
Protesters rally against Trump at U.S. consulate in Toronto
by
Hundreds of people protested outside the U.S. Consulate General in Toronto against the Trump administration's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.video
-
Why more and more Torontonians are shelling out $10K for coding crash courses
by
A growing number of people in Toronto are spending up to $10,500 to learn digital skills like coding and web design they hope will propel them into the tech sector, with new schools opening up to meet the demand.
-
After road toll plan killed, Tory says he's tired of 'begging and pleading' with province
by
Mayor John Tory and Steven Del Duca, Ontario's Transportation Minister, appeared in studio with Matt Galloway on CBC's Metro Morning.audio
-
GO PUBLIC 'Can't get blood from a stone': Banks go after senior caught in extortion scam
by
The bad guys needed less than a month to shake down a 78-year-old for $50,000. Then the victim faced another threat: legal action by the big banks looking to collect in the money she lost.
-
