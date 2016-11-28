Top Story
'A preciousness of time': Deaths of Toronto family leave bittersweet lesson for New Year
Friends and neighbours of a Toronto family that died in a Christmas Eve blaze gathered to remember the couple and their two teenage sons in a candlelight vigil Saturday evening one week after the cottage fire that claimed their lives. More
Separate New Year's Eve stabbings send 2 men to hospital with serious injuries
Two men in their 20s were taken to hospital with serious injuries after separate stabbing incidents in the downtown core on New Year's Eve.
9 Torontonians share their hopes for the city in 2017
Notable Torontonians, from Mayor John Tory to Olympian Kristina Valjas, are hoping for an even better city in the year ahead.
Thinking about drinking on New Year's Eve? Ride TTC, GO Transit for free
Provincial police say they hope free transit options on New Year's Eve will curb drinking and driving after a deadly year on Ontario roads. More than 7,400 drivers were charged with impaired driving across the province in 2016 — and December's figures aren't even in yet.
New Year's Eve celebrations outside city hall will bring road closures
A New Year's Eve celebration at Nathan Phillips Square will feature fireworks, music and, of course, some road closures.
Police search for man who allegedly punched and choked TTC streetcar driver last month
Toronto police are looking to identify a man who allegedly punched and choked a TTC streetcar driver in the city's downtown core last month.
Toronto man faces 8 charges after woman allegedly sexually assaulted, confined, beaten
Police allege a 38-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the Markham Road and Milner Avenue area by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.
Looking cool off the ice: 2 Leafs players design part of men's suit for Centennial Classic
Two NHLers helped a Toronto menswear company design a jacket lining for winter suits that the pair plan to wear before and after the NHL's Centennial Classic on New Year's Day.
'Attempted' traffic stop may have preceded Brampton crash that injured 4: SIU
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says it believes an "attempted" traffic stop preceded a two-vehicle crash in Brampton that injured four men early Saturday.
Garish but iconic, Toronto's Honest Ed's discount store closes
After 68 years in business, the Toronto discount store that boasted about price-cutting decades before Walmart is closing.
3 arrested in shooting that injured man in east end
Toronto police have arrested three men after a shooting in the east end that injured a man in his 30s.
Get ready to party like it's 2017
It's time to party, Toronto. The annual New Year's Eve festivities kick off outside Toronto city hall at 7 p.m., with more 50,000 people expected to crowd the square.
Milton barber sells 50-year-old business for health reasons, but he's not quitting just yet
Longtime Milton, Ont., resident and barber Mike Boughton has sold his business after five decades due to health reasons, but the 71-year-old isn't quite ready to retire.
CBC Toronto is taking Sounds of the Season donations until New Year's Eve
CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season campaign is in its final stretch and we are taking donations until New Year's Eve!
'Intentional' Mississauga house explosion ruled a double suicide
The home explosion in Mississauga, Ont., that killed two people and destroyed much of the neighbourhood in June was intentional and has been ruled a double suicide, Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans said Friday.video
-
One person is dead and two others are recovering from injuries following a three-car collision in Richmond Hill Friday afternoon.
Toronto police seek public's help in finding mortgage fraud suspects who bilked $200K
The Toronto Police Service Financial Crimes Unit is asking the public to help identify two suspects in a fraud over $5,000 investigation involving a fake mortgage.
Toronto man charged with assaulting parking enforcement officer
A Toronto man was charged Friday with assaulting a parking enforcement officer after receiving a parking ticket.
CBC Indigenous top newsmakers of 2016
Here are the top five stories of 2016, as chosen by editors at CBC Indigenous.
Here's what Toronto's 'voracious' readers devoured this year
The Toronto Public Library released its list of the 100 most popular books of 2016, with Canadian authors dominating the top 10 spots.
-
A tree-lined side street so unique to Toronto that it became known as a village will empty out next month with some concerned the city is losing an important piece of its historyread comments video
-
1 dead, 2 critically injured in crash, eastbound Highway 401 reopens
One person is dead and two others were airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a transport truck and car collided in Ajax on Friday.video
-
After Trump's win, more U.S. students consider university in Canada
For some college-bound students distressed by the U.S. election of Donald Trump, Canadian universities are calling.
-
Don't just stand there! Last chance to visit Honest Ed's
Customers bid their final farewells to the iconic store that will close on Saturday.
-
Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing in Scarborough
A man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough Thursday night.
-
Coast Guard suspends search for 6 people aboard plane that went missing over Lake Erie
Canadian and U.S. crews suspended their search for six people missing after a plane disappeared over Lake Erie Thursday evening.video
-
A New Year's present: your hydro bill will drop Jan. 1
Hydro bills for residential and small businesses customers in Ontario will drop by eight per cent effective Jan. 1, as the government begins a rebate of the provincial portion of the HST on electricity.read comments video
-
Canadian sisters accused of blackmailing Nigerian businessman apologize for their website in video
Two Canadian sisters who have reportedly been detained in Nigeria after being accused of trying to blackmail a prominent businessman have apologized for their website in a video posted online.
-
Calorie counts in chain restaurant menus criticized
Calorie counts are coming to Toronto chain restaurants on Sunday, but one business owner is concerned about the cost of the change, and others question the accuracy of the new program.
-
From digital boards to big, bad Amazon: Things to watch in retail in 2017
Competition among Canadian retailers continued to heat up this year, with some brands beefing up their stores and e-commerce offerings and new competitors joining the market. Here is what's ahead for 2017.
-
It was only one year, but what a long, strange trip it's been. Here are a few of the odder moments caught by a camera.
-
Coffee shop bandit? Police investigate break-ins at Leslieville cafes
Toronto police are investigating a series of break-ins at Leslieville coffee houses in recent weeks, which saw one small business lose more than $3,000.
-
A 22-year-old Hamilton, Ont., man been charged with careless driving after the box from his dump truck was ripped off when it struck the Highway 400 overpass Thursday afternoon.video
-
7 injured after TTC bus collides with hydro pole at Queen and Sherbourne
Seven people are in hospital being treated for minor injuries after a TTC bus struck a hydro pole along Queen Street East near Moss Park Thursday, paramedics say.video
-
Jose Bautista, Jays in 'active contract discussions': reports
MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi reports the Blue Jays and Jose Bautista's representatives are in "active contract discussions."
-
Family fundraising after death of Canadian girl, 10, on transatlantic flight
Condolences and donations came pouring in immediately for the girl identified only as Madra on the Go Fund Me page launched two days ago by one of her three older sisters.
-
2 men wanted in robbery and beating of man in wheelchair
Durham Regional Police are searching for two men suspected to have broken into a Whitby, Ont., home on Christmas Eve where they're alleged to have robbed and beaten a man they found in a wheelchair.
-
Toronto cop charged after fellow officer finds cocaine in lost wallet
A Toronto police officer has been charged after a fellow officer allegedly found cocaine in the wallet he left behind at a Scarborough courthouse.
-
Which Ontario political party raised the most money in 2016?
The Progressive Conservative party is not only well ahead of Kathleen Wynne's Liberals in the polls, it also comfortably won the fundraising race this year, just as new restrictive rules on political donations come into force in Ontario.
-
This atheist minister is starting a new secular community in Toronto, but will it work?
Gretta Vosper is one of about 10 founding members of Toronto's Oasis Network, believed to be the first of its kind in Canada and due to launch in February.
-
Ice swimming in Toronto: The freezing sport people are warming up to
While most people in the GTA are zipping up their parkas, trying to keep warm, others are stripping down to Speedos and jumping into Lake Ontario.
-
Meet a SickKids physiotherapist who helps kids get moving after surgery
A typical day for SickKids physiotherapist Ryan Ireland is working with seven-month-old babies like Samantha Burgoyne. She’s had complex heart conditions since birth and is waiting for a heart transplant.
-
Not sure how to ring in the new year Toronto? Let 3 pros guide you
CBC Toronto asked some party pros to share their choices for the best place to spend Saturday night.
-
Bottoms up! Some tips for filling your glass on New Year's Eve
Champagne is always a popular choice to ring in the new year, but the LCBO says there are options that won't break the bank.
-
Toronto-born 'do good, be great' challenge generating good deeds during the holidays
People across North America have been handing out cookies, sticking hand-drawn holiday cards on windshields and helping the homeless — all thanks to a Toronto-born social media challenge.
-
Tickets remain available for NHL's Centennial Classic
Tickets are still available to the NHL's Centennial Classic, the next in a long line of high-profile sports events in Toronto.
-
'We need to look at how big the tolls would be': Kathleen Wynne hedges on Toronto tolls
by
-
CRTC reviews, rulings in 2017 that could affect your phone, TV and internet bills
by
-
How to celebrate the NHL Centennial Classic in Toronto
by
-
Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is shocked
by
