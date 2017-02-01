Top Story
Danforth community reeling after man in 20s killed in shooting
A friendly, family-oriented neighbourhood is reeling after a man in his 20s was killed after being repeatedly shot early Sunday on a street in Toronto's east end. More
-
Hearing will be held to determine fate of TTC union local president
by
A hearing will be held to determine the fate of the president of the TTC's largest union who is currently suspended after he allegedly tried to split the local from its U.S.-based parent union.
-
Toronto man sues neighbour, animal group after his dog was allegedly killed by pit bull
by
Jon Dunnill wants justice for April, his 12-year-old Havanese dog that was killed by a neighbour's dog that he says was a pit bull — a breed banned in Ontario.
-
Police watchdog investigates after man injured in fall from apartment
Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating an incident in which a man survived a fall from an apartment balcony after police entered a unit in North York late Saturday.
-
Flurries in the forecast, with freezing rain coming on Tuesday
Freezing rain and snow could cause poor driving conditions in areas across southern Ontario on Tuesday, Environment Canada says.
-
Ontario ticket claims Saturday night's $12.8M Lotto 649 jackpot
The $12.8 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was won by a ticket sold in Ontario.
-
Dental hygienist-turned-lawyer from Toronto offers free assessments in Ottawa
A lawyer with a background in dental hygiene is offering free dental assessments at the Caldwell Family Centre in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood.
-
'Get in ASAP and brace': With U.S. travel ban trumped, Canadian airlines resume regular operations — for now
by
As U.S. President Donald Trump gets set to challenge a "ridiculous" move by a "so-called judge" temporarily halting an executive order on travel into the country, some of Canada's major airlines say they're returning to business as it was prior to the ban.
-
Canadian lawyers on hand at airports to help those affected by U.S. travel ban
by
A number of Canadian lawyers have been volunteering their time at airports to help those affected by U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban.
-
Thousands gather across the country to protest against Islamophobia
by
Thousands of people have gathered in downtown Toronto to protest against Islamophobia in front of the U.S. consulate, with the similar demonstrations taking place in across the country in Montreal, Edmonton, Ottawa, Vancouver and across the Maritimes.video
-
Nearly 30 candidates vying for city council seat in Ward 42 byelection
Advance voting started today for the Scarborough seat left vacant when long-time councillor Raymond Cho was elected Scarborough-Rouge River MPP last fall.
-
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in stabbing death of Oshawa woman
by
Wesley Guzylak, 31, is now charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Oshawa mother Cotie Weekley, who was found dead on Jan. 23.
-
Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart found dead 'peacefully in the ocean'
The family of Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart says his body was "found peacefully in the ocean" Friday after he disappeared Tuesday while diving in the Florida Keys.
-
Frozen body found on shore near Toronto Humber Yacht Club
Toronto police are investigating after a body was frozen on the east side of the Humber River on Friday.
-
In a time of Trump, Iranian exhibit at Aga Khan Museum hopes to bridge east and west
by
Mohammed Afkhami is loaning works from his private collection to the Aga Khan Museum that explore the diversity of post-revolutionary Iran.video
-
PERSONAL ESSAY How Toronto's black press taught me to find hope despite the despair of exclusion
by
When Canada frustrates me, I remember Al Hamilton’s message: it's a work in progress.
-
Canadian in U.S. raises funds for Iranian baby needing heart surgery
A Canadian living in the U.S. is raising money for a four-month-old Iranian girl who has received a waiver to enter the U.S. for life-saving heart surgery.
-
U.S. revokes all Nexus cards from Canadian permanent residents with citizenship in restricted countries: CBSA
by
Nexus memberships have been revoked from all Canadian permanent residents with citizenship in any one of the seven majority-Muslim countries affected by the U.S. travel ban, the Canada Border Services Agency has confirmed.
-
Ontario to provide life-saving health care to children affected by U.S. travel ban
by
Ontario's minister of health and long-term care Eric Hoskins has announced the province will work to provide life-saving care to children whose surgeries have been cancelled in the United States as a result of recent travel restrictions.
-
Police release images of man accused of using brass knuckles in assault
Toronto police have released security camera images of a man who allegedly used brass knuckles in an assault causing bodily harm.
-
Sexual assault at Drake One Fifty was bad, but staff's reaction was more upsetting, woman says
by
After an alleged assault at Drake One Fifty, a Toronto woman questions how the restaurant staff responded.
-
Man in his 30s dead after car hits tree in Brampton
A man in his early 30s is dead after his vehicle slammed into a tree early Saturday in Brampton.
-
Crews battle 4-alarm fire at Brantford metal recycling plant
Crews are still battling a four-alarm fire at a metal recycling plant in Brantford that's been burning since early Friday afternoon.
-
Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart reportedly found dead, U.S. Coast Guard says
by
The body of Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart has reportedly been found off the coast of Florida, according to a tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard.
-
Nine sent to hospital after fire at Barton Street jail in Hamilton
Nine people were taken to hospital with various degrees of smoke inhalation after a multi-alarm fire at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre Friday night.
-
Canada looking at legality of enforcing Trump travel ban on Canadian soil
by
The federal government says it is looking into whether the enforcement of U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order banning entry of certain nationalities to the United States violates Canadian laws, a question that has implications for a pre-clearance agreement between the two countries.
-
Why this woman who once attempted suicide applauds hospital's mental-health makeover
by
Jennifer Decan, who has spent time in mental health units, applauds efforts by Michael Garron Hospital to change those environments in ways that will help patients get better.
-
Toronto housing sales up 12 per cent year-over-year in January: TREB report
by
The Toronto Real Estate Board says red-hot property sales in Canada's largest city picked up in January where 2016 left off, with transactions up 11.8 per cent year-over-year despite a double-digit drop in new listings.
-
After insulting GO train riders, Liberal cabinet minister apologizes
An Ontario cabinet minister is apologizing for saying most GO train riders likely don't have the qualifications to run a multi-billion-dollar corporation or nuclear operations.
-
John Tory blasts Nick Kouvalis's conduct, but won't rule out hiring strategist in the future
by
Mayor John Tory condemned Nick Kouvalis's offensive online remarks, but didn't rule out hiring the controversial political strategist to work on his next mayoral campaign.audio
-
Video GTA mosques surrounded by 'rings of peace' from members of all faiths
by
Groups from synagogues, churches and temples around the GTA gathered on Friday to form protective ‘rings of peace’ around GTA mosques during Friday prayers.video
-
TTC union boss says he was booted by American 'invasion'
by
Bob Kinnear, the president of the local arm of an international union that represents some 11,000 TTC workers, was ousted from his position Friday in what he's calling an "invasion" by the American side of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU).
-
'There's no excuse': Girl, 6, handcuffed by Peel officers, mom launches complaint against police
by
The distraught mother of a six-year-old girl is launching a complaint against Peel Regional Police, after officers handcuffed her daughter at the child's elementary school.video
-
'We're not a threat': 2 men speak out as Nexus cards suddenly revoked after U.S. travel ban
by
Less than one week after U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban against citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries, two men — one a Canadian resident and another an American resident — suddenly had their Nexus cards revoked, both on the same day.
-
Double-digit wind chill keeps cold weather alert in effect
by
A brief cold snap has settled over Toronto, with the wind chill factor hitting the double digits on Friday morning.
-
2 suspects caught on video in December murder outside Scarborough restaurant
by
Homicide detectives are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting death of Yusef Hagi Ahmed, who was killed outside a Scarborough restaurant last December.
-
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in stomach
by
A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed at a Scarborough residence.
-
Toronto FC commits to goalkeeper Clint Irwin for 2 years
Toronto FC has rewarded goalkeeper Clint Irwin with a new contract, striking a two-year deal with an option with the 27-year-old.
-
Beautiful, historic bank building at 205 Yonge Street could reopen after being shuttered for 15 years
by
CBC Toronto has learned of negotiations underway this week that could see the ornate, historic bank building at 205 Yonge St. north of Queen Street reopen as a combined museum and boutique hotel.
-
Gord Downie joins Blue Rodeo on stage at Toronto show
Blue Rodeo brought out openers The Sadies for an encore at their Massey Hall show Thursday night, but it was one special guest who took the stage that got the biggest applause – Gord Downie.
-
Roofless ramp causes parking garage problems at Burlington GO station
by
Metrolinx says parking spaces are a premium at the Burlington GO station lately because of a boost in ridership. Still, for several days this winter, the top floor of the station's parking garage has remained empty — because the ramp leading up to it can't withstand poor winter weather conditions.
-
You can vote online to decide how $3M of Ontario tax money gets spent
by
Finance Minister Charles Sousa has the final word on how he'll spend the $135 billion or so in the upcoming provincial budget, but you can still influence how some of it gets allocated.
-
Wynne throws cold water on 'unreasonably high' public sector executive raises
by
Premier Kathleen Wynne says that some proposed and potential raises for public sector executives -- with one salary cap at $3.8 million -- are "unreasonably high" and warns that some raises might be refused.
-
Nick Kouvalis, controversial campaign manager for Kellie Leitch, resigns
by
Nick Kouvalis, the campaign manager for Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch, has resigned, saying he had "become a distraction to the campaign."
-
Bad oysters from B.C. could be making Ontarians sick
Ontario's acting Chief Medical Officer of Health is warning that two dozen cases of gastrointestinal illness may be linked to oysters from British Columbia.
-
ETFO reaches tentative agreement with government to extend contracts
Ontario's elementary school teachers and education workers have agreed to extend their contracts by two years, leaving the Liberal government nearly free of teacher negotiations ahead of the next election.
-
'Poor choice of words': Royal Lepage blames agent after young couple denied condo rental
by
Royal Lepage blames its agent for a "poor choice of words" in denying a young Toronto couple a condo rental.
-
Brock University waives some fees for people banned from U.S.
Brock University says it is waiving some student fees and streamlining admissions for students impacted by a U.S. travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries.
-
Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman teams up with Toronto-based production company
by
Award-winning composer, producer, and singer-songwriter A.R. Rahman can also add director to his list of credits thanks to Canada's newest film and music production company, Ideal Entertainmentvideo
-
John Tory says he's pro-patio, won't back massive fee hikes floated by staff
by
Toronto Mayor John Tory says he won't "attack fun" by dramatically increasing fees for businesses that operate patios on city sidewalks.
-
Coroner calls inquest into the 2011 motorcycle death of a Toronto police officer
The provincial coroner’s office will launch an inquest into the death of a 30-year-old police officer, killed in August 2011 when a dump truck collided with the officer’s motorcycle.
