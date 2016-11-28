Top Story
In hospital since birth, 4-year-old boy coming to Canada for life-changing surgery
Kenrick Bogle has been in a Jamaican hospital for his whole life. The four-year-old, unable to eat or breathe normally, is expected to have surgery at SickKids Hospital. More
New After payments reportedly stop, single mom on hook to support 2 high school students from China
A Toronto single mother who wanted to host two international students to help pay the bills says she's owed $6,000 after the company she used failed to pay her.
East end parents to sue province over lack of French high school
A group of parents in Toronto's east end say their inability to access a French-language high school is a violation of charter rights, and they're planning to sue the province to get funding for a long-awaited school.
Toronto company hopes to make vinyl records with new technology
A Toronto company will become the first in Canada to produce old-school vinyl records, but using a technology that's brand new.
Toronto police apologize for 'you're going to get AIDS' comment caught on video
Toronto police issued an official apology Wednesday regarding the conduct of an officer who made an inaccurate comment about the transmission of HIV/AIDS in a controversial arrest caught on video earlier this week.
'The community's being held hostage': Supt. Tony Riviere's officers are responding to rising gunfire
Toronto Police Supt. Tony Riviere saw officers respond to 65 incidents of gunfire last year in 31 Division. Lately, he's asked himself whether he can live up to the reason he became on officer — namely, can he make a difference as a black man on the inside?
Yes, you can film police. No, they can't seize your phone, lawyer says
The man who captured video of Toronto police officers using a stun gun on a pinned suspect "absolutely" had the right to record that footage, a criminal lawyer says.
Recap Grizzlies' Gasol scores career-high 42 as Raptors drop 5th straight
Marc Gasol scored a career-high 42 points, including the deciding two free throws with 36 seconds left, as the Memphis Grizzlies sent Toronto to its fifth straight loss with a 101-99 victory over the Raptors on Wednesday night.
A King Street with no cars? City may consider a car-free corridor pilot project
The city is considering a number of options for a King Street pilot project, including making it solely a transit, pedestrian and cyclist zone in the downtown core.
Recap Frederik Andersen gets 2nd straight shutout as Leafs down Red Wings
Auston Matthews scored early in the first period and Frederik Andersen made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.
Toronto pair faces 106 charges after police seize 9 rifles and handguns
A Toronto pair has been charged with a combined 106 counts of gun- and drug-related offences following a months-long investigation that ended Tuesday when police seized nine firearms and 42 rounds of ammunition.
Murdered celebrity hairdresser from Toronto remembered as 'a beautiful soul'
He was known as “big daddy” to friends and colleagues in Toronto - his laugh and smile infectious to anyone who met him. That’s how Fabio Sementilli is being remembered by members of the Toronto hairdressing industry, a day after his brutal death.
Historic vault contents opened, reveal... skates?
After hours of painstaking work by an expert locksmith Tuesday evening, the contents of a historic vault hidden for decades in the 120-year-old Dineen building on Yonge Street have finally been revealed.
Is Greg more likely to get a job interview than Samir? New study says yes
How your name sounds could mean the difference between getting a call back for a job interview and being ignored, according to a new study.
Gang sex assault charges filed against owner, manager of Little Italy bar
A bar owner and bar manager are facing multiple gang sex assault charges after a 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and forcibly confined inside a Little Italy bar in December.
Yazidi family, separated by war, to reunite in Toronto
Waiting with anticipation at the arrivals gate at Toronto's Pearson airport, Saadi Mado will see his family for the first time in two years on Wednesday evening.
Burlington woman spent 6 days without lungs thanks to new, life-saving procedure
A woman who underwent surgery to have her lungs removed was kept alive artificially for six days until she regained enough strength to receive donor lungs, doctors at Toronto General Hospital said, calling the life-saving effort a world-first success.audio
Premier Kathleen Wynne bombarded on social media by homophobic, sexist abuse
The replies to Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne on Twitter are not for the faint of heart.
Guess what's inside this historic Toronto vault that was finally cracked after decades
After decades of speculation, CBC Toronto will reveal the contents Wednesday evening of a broken century-old vault locked for years in Toronto's historic Dineen building on Yonge Street.
Milos Raonic knocked out of Australian Open by Rafael Nadal
Milos Raonic's Australian Open ended at the hands of Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Raonic lost in straight sets to the 14-time Grand Slam champion 6-4, 7-6(7), 6-4.
-
York trustee Nancy Elgie missed meeting where parents called for her to resign over racial slur
The York Region District School Board trustee who used a racial slur regarding a student’s mother missed Tuesday night’s meeting as dozens of parents submitted a petition calling for her resignation.
Toronto's budget is balanced, but some councillors still don't like it
Toronto's proposed budget cleared another hurdle on Tuesday evening by winning the budget committee's approval, even though several councillors criticized the city's plan.
How Toronto students are helping women eat healthier at drop-in shelters
A team of University of Toronto students teamed up with Sistering drop-in centre to develop a meal-planning tool for the centre's chefs to make the best use of donated food — and help make balanced, healthy meals.
Internationally-recognized Toronto hairdresser, beauty executive killed in Los Angeles
Police on Tuesday were investigating the killing of internationally-known Toronto hairdresser and beauty company executive Fabio Sementilli, who was found beaten and stabbed at a Los Angeles home.
Toronto police vow to review use of force in arrest of man Tasered while restrained
Toronto police say they will review an incident in which officers Tasered a man accused of assaulting a female officer while he was restrained and face down on the ground.
-
Police remove military training munition round from downtown condo parking garage
by
Toronto Police are trying to figure out how a military training munition round ended up in a downtown condo parking garage on Tuesday.
Transcript: Toronto police caught on video taking down, Tasering assault suspect
Here is a transcript of the video taken by a witness that shows the controversial takedown and Tasering of an assault suspect by Toronto police officers:
-
Bodies exhumed of 2 seniors allegedly killed by nurse
The bodies of two alleged victims of the former nurse were exhumed on Tuesday. Elizabeth Wettlaufer is accused of killing eight people in Woodstock and London, Ont., long-term care homes.
-
'It's easy to game': Paralegal calls for small claims court reforms
A retired paralegal who spent two decades working small claims cases says the province needs to address fundamental flaws in the system — to help people decide whether it's worth the expense of filing a lawsuit.
Telus releases Hamilton woman's cellphone information to her stalker
A Hamilton woman says Telus violated her privacy and put her family in grave danger by allowing her stalker to access her cellphone account without her consent.
-
Tens of thousands went to the Women's March in Toronto. Now what?
The organizing committee behind the Toronto Women’s march is hoping to keep the momentum of the event going by showing Torontonians other ways they can work to make change.
-
School bus falls into sinkhole near St. Clair and Weston
A school bus had to be hauled out a sinkhole after falling in while driving down a street near St. Clair Avenue West and Weston Road on Tuesday morning.
-
There's no escape: report says GTA real estate 'spillover' is driving prices up as far away as Ottawa
A new report says house price “spillover” is occurring not only in traditional GTA alternatives like Hamilton and Guelph, but also further afield in cities like St. Catharines and even as far away as Sudbury and Ottawa.
Move over Jamie Oliver, India's renowned chef is opening an eatery in Brampton
Popular Indian Chef Ranveer Brar has restaurants in India and the U.S. Now, he's opening one in Brampton.video
-
Toronto man charged with assaulting parking enforcement officer who questioned permit
A Toronto man has been charged with assaulting a parking enforcement officer who questioned the validity of an accessible parking permit on his windshield.
-
Devin Scullion defied all odds, now researchers are trying to figure out how
Doctors did not think Devin Scullion, a Hamilton man with a rare, rapid aging disorder would live past 13. But he defied the odds, and then some. He died at age 20, Sunday, but researchers are hopeful they can learn from his life to help others with progeria.
-
Man wanted by police for 3 alleged sexual assaults in a day turns himself in
The suspect turned himself in to police at 12 Division on Tuesday morning. The alleged assaults happened in the Eglinton West area within minutes of each other on Thursday.
-
Police Taser suspect after female officer assaulted
Toronto police Tasered a suspect then arrested him after a female officer was allegedly assaulted downtown on Tuesday.
-
Late Toronto teen's life with cancer coming to big screen, starring her real-life best friend
'Kiss and Cry' tells the story of Toronto's Carley Allison, who publicly shared her life with cancer online and whose YouTube videos reach tens of thousands.video
-
'Suddenly it's gone': Councillor, residents frustrated at demolition of 110-year-old building
The demolition of the beaux arts-style Bank of Montreal building that stood sentinel at Yonge Street and Roselawn Avenue for 110 years has underscored a gap in the city’s legal resources to preserve heritage sites, Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam says.
-
5 former tenants suspected of apartment break-in
Toronto police have released security camera images of five suspects and their vehicle in a break-in of an apartment unit in the Flemingdon Park area.
-
Taxes, fees could cost average family nearly $700 more in 2017 Toronto budget
Want to know how much your taxes and fees could go up in Toronto's 2017 budget? We've calculated the impact on an average, homeowning family with two children, one in daycare.
-
Why Kathleen Wynne might tackle hydro delivery charges to cut electricity bills
Premier Kathleen Wynne is signalling she may soon try to tackle the sky-high delivery charges that many Ontarians see on their hydro bills.
-
Argonauts fire GM Jim Barker after CFL-worst season
After spending two months reviewing the Toronto Argonauts' football operations on the heels of a CFL-worst 5-13 season in 2016, team president Michael Copeland announced the firing of GM Jim Barker on Tuesday.
-
Video Memories from space: Roberta Bondar marks 25th anniversary of Discovery shuttle mission
Roberta Bondar, Canada's first female astronaut, reflects on how the Discovery space shuttle mission 25 years ago changed her life.video
-
Toronto theatre to stage play based on the confession of killer Russell Williams
A Toronto-based theatre company is developing a play based on the intense police interrogation in which convicted sex killer Russell Williams confessed his crimes.
-
Brampton singer Alessia Cara playing Saturday Night Live in February
The 20-year-old pop singer from Brampton, Ont., will be the comedy sketch show's musical guest on Feb. 4.video
-
Police believe this man sexually assaulted 3 teen girls in 1 day
Toronto police are asking for the public's help in finding a man they allege sexually assaulted three teenage girls in the Eglinton West area within minutes on Thursday.
-
At least 1 dead in fiery Highway 407 crash
At least one person is dead following a fiery single-vehicle crash on Highway 407 Monday night, just hours after a separate fatal collision in Milton that left another vehicle a charred wreck.
-
CRA scam adapting to go after former victims a 2nd time, RCMP warns
A scam involving fraudsters who pose as Canada Revenue Agency agents is continuing with a new twist that has them re-engaging with former victims, says the RCMP.
-
Police ID this year's 2nd homicide victim: He was in the 'wrong place at the wrong time'
Toronto police say a 24-year-old man died Monday in an early morning shooting near Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue West that left a white sedan riddled with bullets.
