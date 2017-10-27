When it comes to zombies, it's all about the brains, which is why a group of students at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont., is hosting a public lecture Friday on the neuroscience of zombies as a way to teach people how our own grey matter works.

The free public lecture showcases creatures that go bump, and lurch, and stumble in the night to illustrate the anatomy of the human brain, and all the important functions it performs says Sean Carter, the events coordinator for the Neuroscience Research Interest Group (NeuRIG) and a kinesiology student.

"That's one of the things we're going to be putting out to our audience - what do you know that could produce these deformities, these issues and how might that come across?" he said.

"The brain is one of the last frontiers of human exploration, we're only starting to figure out exactly what's going on," said Sean Carter of the Neuroscience Research Interest Group at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ontario. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

Of course, in zombies, the group is talking about behaviour like "they can't walk very well ... they don't remember people they used to know," described Maggie Prenger, a pyschology student and the president of NeuRIG.

"What we're trying to show today is that there are areas of the brain which are responsible for these different types of behaviour and if there's damage to them, that behaviour ensues," she said.

For example, zombies often have difficulty speaking, said Carter, which will allow the group to share how different functional centres of the brain can be affected by such real world diseases and illnesses such as stroke.

"So if you were going to get a stroke in the frontal temporal junction you might hit something called Broca's Aphasia where you're able to understand speech, but you're not able to produce it," said Carter.

Brain is 'last frontier' of exploration

The goal of the event is to get the general public more interested in neuroscience by making the heady field more accessible, said Prenger.

"I also really hope that people are able to understand that neuroscience isn't a scary thing," she said.

"The brain is such an interesting part of the body, it literally makes up who you are, it is responsible for everything that you do in your daily life and people often take that for granted," said Prenger.

"The brain is one of the last frontiers of human exploration, we're only starting to figure out exactly what's going on," said Carter.

The Neuroscience of Zombies public lecture runs from 4:30 to 5:30 Friday afternoon in the ATAC building, room 1006 on the Lakehead campus.