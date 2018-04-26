The trial for a well-known Thunder Bay lawyer is scheduled to begin Thursday morning.

Alexander (Sandy) Zaitzeff faces a number of charges, including sexual assault and assault.

The specifics of the charges are subject to a publication ban.

Zaitzeff was arrested in November 2017, and has since been released on bail.

His trial was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Thunder Bay Consolidated Courthouse.

You can follow along with the live blog below: