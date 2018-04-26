Alexander Zaitzeff sentenced to 15 months probation

A suspended Thunder Bay lawyer has been sentenced to 15 months probation after pleading guilty to four charges on Thursday.

Alexander (Sandy) Zaitzeff pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, one count of invitation to sexual touching, and one count of unauthorized possession of firearms in Thunder Bay court.

10 other charges, including several counts of sexual assault, were withdrawn. Both the Crown and defence declined media interviews.

The probation carries with it several conditions: Zaitzeff received a weapons prohibition, and was ordered by Justice Joseph Wilson to abstain from alcohol or other intoxicating substances. Zaitzeff was also ordered to provide a DNA sample, and register as a sex offender.

In addition, Zaitzeff was given a non-contact order for several people, none of whom can be identified under a publication ban.

Zaitzeff was also given a $500 fine for the weapons possession charge, and ordered to attend any counselling or substance abuse treatment his probation officer deemed necessary.

Charges result of October 2016 incidents

The assault and invitation to sexual touching charges Zaitzeff pleaded to stem from a series of incidents at a Thunder Bay home in October 2016.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the incidents involved two women, one of whom Zaitzeff was in a relationship with. The other was a minor.

Their identities are protected by a publication ban.

The sentence was the result of a joint submission by Crown attorney Marc Huneault and defence lawyer Scott Hutchinson. There was some disagreement on the term of probation, however: the defence wanted 12 months, while the Crown requested 18-24 months.

Both the Crown and defence agreed, however, that no further time in custody was warranted. Zaitzeff, court heard, already spent 119 days in pre-trial custody, and then 13 months on bail which was described as " having very strict" conditions.

That pre-sentence custody, Hutchison said, was also in the Thunder Bay jail, which he described as the "worst jail in Ontario."

The defence also said at the time of the incidents that led to the charges, Zaitzeff was at a very low point, and had been taking medication for what Hutchison said was "traumatic grief" over the death of his son two years prior. In addition, Zaitzeff was drinking heavily.

In handing down the sentence, Wilson said the serious nature of the crimes, and the fact that the incidents are still having a profound effect on the minor victim — Huneault told court the victim was still suffering from anxiety, fear of encountering Zaitzeff, and a loss of trust as a result of the October 2016 events — as aggravating factors.

Actions 'grotesque,' Zaitzeff tells court

Wilson listed Zaitzeff's guilty pleas, and the fact that he doesn't have a prior criminal record as mitigating factors.

Zaitzeff made a brief statement to the court after defence and Crown submissions were completed, saying he's "humiliated beyond belief," and called his actions in October 2016 "grotesque."

Zaitzeff was arrested by Thunder Bay police in November 2016, and released on bail in March 2017.

His licence to practice law was suspended in December 2016.

The case has ties to the ongoing extortion matter involving Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs, his wife Marisa, and resident Mary Voss. The charges relate to alleged attempts by Keith and Marisa Hobbs and Voss to "induce Zaitzeff to purchase a house for Voss," according to court documents.

The case also ensnared retired Thunder Bay police chief J.P. Levesque, who was charged with obstruction of justice and breach of trust after he told Hobbs about the RCMP investigation into the extortion allegations.

All charges against Levesque were dismissed in January.

The charges against Keith and Marisa Hobbs and Voss are still working their way through the court system.