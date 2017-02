Sandy Zaitzeff was remanded in custody until Feb. 22 during a brief court appearance on Wednesday. (CBC)

‚ÄčA long-serving Thunder Bay lawyer facing assault and sexual assault charges remains in custody.

During a brief video court appearance on Wednesday, Sandy Zaitzeff was remanded until Feb. 22.

Zaitzeff appeared from the Thunder Bay District Jail.

Zaitzeff is facing a number of charges, including assault, sexual assault, mischief, invitation to sexual touching, and sexual interference.