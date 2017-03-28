A Thunder Bay lawyer facing charges of assault and sexual assault has been released on bail.

Alexander Zaitzeff was released into the supervision of two sureties during a court proceeding in Thunder Bay this week.

He is subject to a number of conditions, including an order not to contact certain individuals involved in the case.

Zaitzeff had been in custody at the Thunder Bay District Jail.

He's facing a number of charges, including assault, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.

The specifics of the case are subject to a publication ban.