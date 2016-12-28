A long-serving Thunder Bay lawyer facing charges of sexual assault and assault has had his licence to practice law in Ontario suspended.

The Law Society of Upper Canada's tribunal suspended the licence of Alexander Zaitzeff last week after a hearing in Toronto.

Zaitzeff has been charged with several counts of assault and sexual assault, as well as one count each of mischief, invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference and breach of recognizance.

The specifics of the charges are subject to a publication ban.

Zaitzeff is currently in custody at the Thunder Bay District Jail. He was denied bail during a court proceeding in Thunder Bay earlier this month.

The suspension of his licence comes after the Law Society of Upper Canada — which governs Ontario's lawyers and paralegals — filed a motion with the Law Society Tribunal on Dec. 22.

The motion states that the society is currently investigating Zaitzeff's conduct in connection with the charges he's facing, and that "there are reasonable grounds to believe that there is a significant risk of harm to members of the public or to the public interest in the administration of justice if an order is not made to suspend" his licence.

The motion also noted that Zaitzeff consented to the suspension of his licence, without admitting to any wrongdoing.

Zaitzeff's licence was suspended effective Dec. 23.

He's due back in court in January.