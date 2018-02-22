A long-serving Thunder Bay lawyer facing a number of sexual assault and assault charges has had some of those charges dropped.

Four counts of sexual assault against Alexander "Sandy" Zaitzeff were discharged during a preliminary hearing in Thunder Bay on Wednesday due to lack of evidence.

Zaitzeff still has a number of charges before the court, including several counts each of sexual assault and assault; the specifics of the charges are subject to a publication ban.

Zaitzeff is scheduled to stand trial starting April 26.