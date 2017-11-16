A man charged with trafficking in persons and material benefit from sexual services in Thunder Bay, Ont., is out on bail.

Zachary Michael Spanton, 20-years-old of no fixed address, had a bail hearing on Tuesday, and was released on $5,000 bail. He was arrested in southern Ontario on November 5, and transported back to Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay police had originally received information from a local social agency regarding a 26-year-old woman who had been the victim of human trafficking. The victim, who is from southern Ontario, was given assistance and is safe.

Spanton's bail conditions include living with his surety, who is in Lindsay, Ont., remaining in his residence at all times, except for emergencies, court appearances, or travelling to and from the Canadian Health Recovery Centre in Peterborough, Ont.

Spanton must also stay out of the District of Thunder Bay, except for court appearances. He is not allowed to possess any weapons or firearms, and cannot possess or consume alcohol or drugs.

Spanton is due back in court in Thunder Bay on December 15.