Wunnumin Lake First Nation in northwestern Ontario will receive almost $1 million for a pair of health care initiatives.

Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott was in the community to announce the money. $500,000 is earmarked for the planning of a new health facility, while $465,000 will go towards the First Nation's Choose Life project, the government stated in a release issued in conjunction with the announcement.

Planning for a new health facility is the "first step" toward building up healthcare services in the community, Health Canada stated in its release.

"It's been a long wait," Wunnumin Lake Chief Rod Winnepetonga was quoted as saying in the government's release, specifically about the health centre funding. "Now my staff will have more space for much-needed equipment, such as a dialysis machine [which is] the greatest need up north."

Choose Life is an initiative in Nishnawbe Aski Nation territory aimed at helping to reduce risk factors for suicide.

The goal of the two-year program — which is to support at-risk children and teens — is to simplify access to funding for mental health services under the Jordan's Principle initiative.