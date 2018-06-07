Voters in rural Thunder Bay-area municipality say voter card errors causing delays at polls

Residents of a rural municipality just outside Thunder Bay, Ont., say incorrect information on their voter registration cards caused delays at the polls.

The cards have the voter's address on the left and right sides. Oliver Paipoonge resident Dan Peacock told CBC News that on his card, the street addresses were correct, but the address on one side listed Thunder Bay instead.

In both cases, Peacock said his postal code was incorrect.

That meant he, along with others at the Rosslyn Community Centre, had to go through extra processing in order to cast their ballots.

"Because of the errors, every single person who was in there to vote had to sit down at the computer, go to the help desk [and] get their information corrected," he said.

"There might have been half a dozen people in line and I was in there for 45 minutes."

A number of problems have been reported at polling stations on Thursday's election day, mainly around some of the new electronic equipment being used this year.

CBC News contacted Elections Ontario about the incorrect information on voter cards in Oliver Paipoonge, but has yet to receive a response. Peacock said staff on-site handled the issues "in a professional manner."

"It just should have been caught ahead of time," he said.