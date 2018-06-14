Canada co-hosting World Cup is great for local soccer, Thunder Bay organizers say

Leaders in the soccer community in Thunder Bay, Ont., say Wednesday's decision to award the 2026 FIFA World Cup to North America is huge for local soccer.

Canada will share hosting duties with the United States and Mexico.

"Obviously it's a watershed moment here for Canada," said Thunder Bay Chill president Tony Colistro.

Anything that advances soccer in Canada is also good for the Chill — particularly its youth teams — he added.

"It's very important now that we focus on our grassroots because there are kids that maybe could have an opportunity to see that in their vision in their dreams in eight years," he said.

Thunder Bay Chill presdent Tony Colistro said he's seen an increase in women and girls playing soccer since Canada hosted the Women's World Cup in 2015. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC)

Canada has never hosted the men's World Cup but it hosted the women's event in 2015, and Colistro said he saw more women and girls taking an interest in the sport after that.

"The kids that are participating, where it used to be more, say, male-dominated, we're starting to see an even split of how many males and females are playing," he said. "So I think it did really well for our game."

Thunder Bay is not contending to host any of the World Cup matches and its facilities fall far short of what would be needed, said Michael Veneziale, the president of the Thunder Bay Men's Soccer League and a board member with Soccer Northwest.

"Our outdoor facilities are in complete disrepair," Veneziale said.

"We have fields right now that have pylons on top of sprinkler systems that are protruding from the fields, there's holes in the fields that have pylons that we're consistently playing on with rocks," he continued.

"We actually don't have one playable grass field where we can have tournaments on."

Michael Veneziale, with Soccer Northwest and Thunder Bay Men's Soccer League, said he was surprised how many local fans flocked to Winnipeg for games when Canada hosted the 2015 Women's World Cup. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

But Veneziale said he expects local fans to travel en masse to games elsewhere on the continent, adding he was surprised by how many people travelled to watch the women's tournament.

"I knew that there was interest out there but the people flocking to Winnipeg to be able to see games, it was great to see people get behind our country," he said.

"The local bar scene when it comes to the larger countries, they'll be packed," he added.

And there is one way Thunder Bay might profit economically from the coming World Cup, Colistro said: with the right facilities in place, it could host teams looking for training destinations ahead of the tournament.

"Especially it being central to Canada for the team," he said. "It's quiet. We host very well here in our community."

"I know it's far-fetched," he added. "But it's definitely something, an opportunity that the community of Thunder Bay should try and capitalize on."