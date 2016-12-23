"What is old, is new," says Rainy River High School drama teacher Katherine Williams of her students' desire to produce a radio play to celebrate the holiday season.

Teenagers at the northwestern Ontario school collaborated with their peers at Fort Frances High School, which is about 100 kilometres west of the town, to perform a radio version of the classic It's a Wonderful Life.

"This is such a new thing that it's exciting," Williams said.

"People are starting to realize how important traditions are and since this was such a wonderful tradition to have 60 or 70 years ago, it's due to make a reappearance and gather the family and enjoy the moment."

But acting in a radio play is different than performing on stage, she explained.

For one thing, with no one watching, there's no stage fright.

"As a result, it helps you to develop this wonderful stage voice so even within the takes itself the kids started experimenting," she said, and "they started to really loosen up and give us these amazing performances."

The cast of the Rainy River and Fort Frances high schools' radio production of 'It's a Wonderful Life' pause during rehearsal to capture the fun in a photograph. (Katherine Williams/Rainy River District School Board)

But what really makes a radio drama magical are the sound effects.

Williams said the students "went on a quest to find sounds," that would create the mental image of a doorbell ringing or glasses clinking, with one student even "practicing barking like a dog" to get just the right effect.

Once the roles were cast, the group had several ensemble rehearsals in each community, before the final taping at the Townshend Theatre in Fort Frances.

The finished version will air at 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday Dec. 23 on 93.1 FM, The Border in the Fort Frances and Rainy River area.