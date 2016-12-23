"What is old, is new," says Rainy River High School drama teacher Katherine Williams of her students' desire to produce a radio play to celebrate the holiday season.
Teenagers at the northwestern Ontario school collaborated with their peers at Fort Frances High School, which is about 100 kilometres west of the town, to perform a radio version of the classic It's a Wonderful Life.
"This is such a new thing that it's exciting," Williams said.
"People are starting to realize how important traditions are and since this was such a wonderful tradition to have 60 or 70 years ago, it's due to make a reappearance and gather the family and enjoy the moment."
But acting in a radio play is different than performing on stage, she explained.
For one thing, with no one watching, there's no stage fright.
"As a result, it helps you to develop this wonderful stage voice so even within the takes itself the kids started experimenting," she said, and "they started to really loosen up and give us these amazing performances."
But what really makes a radio drama magical are the sound effects.
Williams said the students "went on a quest to find sounds," that would create the mental image of a doorbell ringing or glasses clinking, with one student even "practicing barking like a dog" to get just the right effect.
Once the roles were cast, the group had several ensemble rehearsals in each community, before the final taping at the Townshend Theatre in Fort Frances.
The finished version will air at 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday Dec. 23 on 93.1 FM, The Border in the Fort Frances and Rainy River area.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.