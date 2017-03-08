A woman who said she witnessed a collision on Thunder Bay's south side that left an Indigenous pedestrian with serious injuries says police and passers-by did everything they could to help.

The family of Geraldine Mamakwa said the 46 year-old woman was hit by a car on Feb. 13, fracturing her skull and mangling her leg. The family had raised concerns that she was left in the middle of the road after the collision while traffic went by, and that the incident was a "hit-and-run." Police have said the driver who hit Mamakwa stayed at the scene.

Rachel Wilson told CBC News that she was driving on Victoria Avenue East on the day of the collision with some friends, when she saw a truck turning off of Marks Street in front of her.

She said she saw a lady crossing the road but the truck was going so slowly, Wilson said she assumed the pedestrian made it across until she saw her on the ground.

"So I put my vehicle in park in the middle of the street," Wilson said. "I got out and I ran to her and told her not to move. I said we're going to call 911."

Witness says people stopped to help

The driver of the truck pulled over and got out as well, she said, adding that an off-duty OPP officer also came over to assist and stay with Mamakwa.

"I consoled her as best as possible but the person who hit her never left, never left [the] scene," Wilson said. "The cops were there, the ambulance had come, traffic was kind of rerouted down the next street."

Wilson, who said she, at times, lay down with Mamakwa, added she called the woman's father on her friend's cell phone, as Mamakwa expressed concern about picking up her grandchildren.

Wilson said she's concerned the incident makes Thunder Bay look bad but she said many people stopped to help and everyone was as respectful as they could be.

Thunder Bay police fined Mamakwa for jaywalking after the collision. Her family said officers were insensitive in issuing the ticket while Mamakwa was still in her hospital room as she recovered from surgery.

The driver was not charged.