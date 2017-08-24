The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) is looking for public input into the management of the Wishart Forest.

The LCRA owns the land, which is located on Onion Lake Road in Gorham Township, guided by a 20-year forest management plan that encompasses things like trail maintenance, watershed protection, wildlife habitats and forest fire prevention.

Donna Blunt, chair of the LRCA, said the open house will give the public a chance to provide input into the operational plan for Wishart Forest, which is essentially the LRCA's guide for implementing the recommendations contained in the area's forest management plan.

"It's part of a process," Blunt said. "The LRCA feels like we're being proactive and just in case there's any concerns or questions, this is the opportunity to stop on by, we'll have a map, we'll have the people who can answer the questions, and hopefully we can move forward after that."

Small-scale tree harvest planned

Blunt said the forest management plan includes a recommendation that would see some selective, small-scale tree harvesting take place at Wishart Forest.

Blunt said that's due to the fact that most of the trees on the property are about the same age.

"By select harvesting and then replanting later, it will help keep it a healthy, sustainable forest," she said. "It's a long-term goal. It's going to happen over the next 20 years, so it's a sustainable plan."

Wishart forest is 179 hectares in size, and includes just over two kilometres of trails for public use.

Input gathered at the open house will be considered as the LRCA finalizes its operational plan.

The open house will take place on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 7-9 p.m. at the LRCA office at 130 Conservation Road in Thunder Bay.