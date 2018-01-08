The recent cold snap in northwestern Ontario brought the shipping season to a close a bit earlier than last year, with the last ship being loaded up on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, but residents will still be able to see some activity in the harbour this week.

"We are just about done now," said Thunder Bay Port Authority chief executive officer Tim Heney, "We have a bunch of ships coming in that are going to be wintering in the harbour."

The United States icebreaker Alder is assisting ships that are expected to spend the winter in Thunder Bay's harbour, he added.

"So there could be up to five ships wintering in Thunder Bay," Heney said.

While the "heavy ice all along the system" has closed off this year's shipping season sooner than expected, the total shipping volume for this year has remained steady for the past four years, he said.

"I think in total we'll probably end up back in the same area [as] this year, about 8.9 million tones in total. We think that will hold for next year as well," Heney said.

This year, Heney said, the port saw more potash being shipped in as the volumes for grain decreased.

It also saw one ship that staff thought was destined for the scrap yard put back into service, he said.

"[CSL Padoussac] was parked in Thunder Bay for three years," Heney said, and now "it's got a contract on iron ore, and they are putting it back into service."

While the shipping season has officially come to an end, he said, ships are expected to come into the harbour over the next few days to settle in for winter.