Winter storm warnings for Thunder Bay, region lifted

Environment Canada has lifted most of its winter storm warnings for Thunder Bay, Ont. and the surrounding region, with temperatures expected to warm over the course of the week.

The agency's Tuesday morning update states most alerts had been lifted, except for winter storm warnings for the Geraldton, Manitouwadge, Hornepaye and Timmins areas.

Those warnings, though, are expected to be lifted today, as Environment Canada says the winter storm will end in those areas by later Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada meteorologists have said that temperatures are expected to return to seasonal norms as the week progresses. For example, in Thunder Bay, the high for Tuesday is expected to hit 2 C, and then rise up to 12 C and 13 C by Sunday and Monday, respectively.

The trend holds for other areas in northwestern Ontario, as well, with highs of about 0 C Tuesday rising into the double-digits by the weekend.