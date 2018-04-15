Storms bring heavy snow, high winds to Northwestern Ontario

Snow began to fall on Thunder Bay Sunday afternoon, part of a system that's expected to bring heavy snowfall and high winds to the region through to Monday.

Between 20 and 30 cm of snow is expected, along with winds gusting up to 50 km/h, Environment Canada said.

The alerts cover the Thunder Bay, Nipigon, Marathon, Geraldton, Manitouwage, Hornepayne, and Superior north and west areas.

Environment Canada says the snow is expected to begin Sunday, starting to fall near the eastern shores of Lake Superior near noon, then spreading northeast through to Sunday night.

The winter storm conditions are expected to remain until Monday night. Environment Canada is recommending people postpone non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Northwestern Ontario isn't the only place getting hit by inclement weather; much of southern Ontario was also under storm warnings on Sunday. In those cases, the warnings are for rain and freezing rain. It's affecting air travel throughout the province — the Thunder Bay International Airport showed several flights to and from southern Ontario including destinations like Toronto cancelled on Sunday.

Warmer temperatures are following the region's snowfall, however.

Daytime highs are forecast to be –1 C on Sunday, and then –4 C on Monday.

But the rest of the week paints a different picture. Tuesday and Wednesday are calling for highs of 8 C, which will climb to 10 C Thursday. Friday and Saturday will see a high of 11 C.