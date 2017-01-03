Get your shovels out and warm up your snowblowers.

Environment Canada has put a winter storm warning in effect for Thunder Bay and the western part of Northwestern Ontario.

The warning states a Colorado low is moving toward the Great Lakes, and will linger over the area, bringing with it heavy snowfall — 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the region before Tuesday night.

"It's gonna be not far from Duluth... Tuesday morning," said Environment Canada meteorologist Steve Knott said of the Colorado low system. "Then Tuesday evening, (the system will be) just south of Thunder Bay, like right out over Lake Superior. And then it's going to continue to move eastwards from there."

In Thunder Bay, the forecast calls for about 10 centimetres of snow to fall Monday night, and a further 10 centimetres to fall on Tuesday.

Temperatures in the city will be relatively warm, however, with an overnight low of -6 degrees on Monday night, and a daytime high of -4 degrees on Tuesday.

Storm warning to the west

Those in areas to the west of the city — Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout and surrounding areas — are also under a winter storm warning.

Expect 10-15 centimetres of snow to fall overnight Monday in those areas, with low temperatures stretching from:

-10 in and around Fort Frances and Atikokan

-13 in and around Ignace

-14 in Kenora and Dryden

and -17 for those in and around Sioux Lookout and Ear Falls.

Tuesday, more snowfall is expected, with about five centimetres to fall in the Kenora area, five to 10 centimetres in and around Ignace and Upsala, Atikokan and Fort Frances, and 10 to 15 centimetres in the areas of Sioux Lookout and Ear Falls.

There is a possibility of larger amounts of snow to the west, Knott said.

"If we're going to see (30 centimetres of snow fall) anywhere, it's probably out towards Kenora or Dryden or Sioux Lookout," he said.

The winter storm warning does not stretch east of Thunder Bay, but small amounts of snow are still expected to fall tonight and Tuesday.

Those in and around Geraldton, Manitouwadge, Hornepayne, Nipigon, Marathon and along the North Shore of Lake Superior may see from two to four centimetres of snow this evening.

On Tuesday, about five centimetres of snow is expected to fall.

Temperatures will range from -12 to -17 Monday night, while Tuesday will bring daytime highs of -8 to -11.

Roads, highways may be difficult to navigate

Environment Canada reminds residents that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow, and travel may be difficult, as well. Visibility may also be periodically reduced.

Knott said the snow is expected to last until Tuesday night.