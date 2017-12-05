Winter storm conditions have once again affected school buses and caused power outages in the city of Thunder Bay and in parts of the region on Tuesday morning.

Officials said almost all schools in rural parts of Thunder Bay will remain closed today, however Lakehead Public schools as well as Thunder Bay Catholic and French Catholic schools in the city will stay opened.

According to Environment Canada, the city of Thunder Bay can expect to see anywhere between five to 10 centimetres of blowing snow, with winds gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour.

Nor'westerview and Five Mile Elementary school will remain open, despite cancelled school buses.

School closures in other parts of northwestern Ontario:

Crestview

Dryden/Vermilion Bay

Gorham & Ware

Ignace

​Kakabeka Falls

Kenora/ Sioux Narrows

Mckenzie

Pickle Lake

Red Lake / Ear Falls

Sioux Lookout

Upsala

Valley Central

Whitefish Valley

In Kenora, all city transit services are also cancelled for Tuesday due to the snow and blowing winds.

Power Outages in Thunder Bay

Tuesday morning's extreme winter conditions have also caused power outages in the city.

Thunder Bay Hydro was tweeting power outages throughout the morning.

According to Thunder Bay Hydro's spokesperson, Eileen Dias, power outages are expected to increase as the sun comes up and wind gusts increase throughout the afternoon.

Details can be viewed on the Thunder Bay Hydro's outage map.

Delayed Flights

According to the Thunder Bay International Airport website, flights have been delayed Tuesday.