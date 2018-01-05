With winter in full force in northwestern Ontario the shipping season has once again come to a close.

Thunder Bay Port Authority Chief Executive Officer Tim Heney said the last ship was loaded on Thursday, January 5, 2018.

"We have a bunch of ships coming in that will be wintering in the harbour [and] if you look out right now you could probably see the icebreakers assisting them to come in," Heney said.

He said despite a busy start to the season, shipping volumes were down this year overall, especially in the Fall and early winter.

"There's been ice all along the system…so we've seen some delays, some struggles with the ice and it's probably choked off the season a little bit early," Heney said.

While the shipping volume for this year and the past four years has remained the same, according to Heney, volumes for grain has decreased as they've been receiving more potash.

"The grain falling off a bit was a little bit disappointing but luckily it was made up by potash towards the end of the year," Heney said.

He said grain shipments came in just under nine million metric tonnes and he expects similar grain volumes next season.

Heney said Keefer terminal was also very busy this year, with some of the highest hours for the dock workers since the 1990s.