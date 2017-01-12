Being prepared and knowing where you're going are vital to safe driving in the winter, says David St. Georges, a disaster management coordinator with the Canadian Red Cross in Sudbury and across northern Ontario.

In the urban area, being prepared means being aware of how the drivers around you are reacting, he said.

"You're not just driving for you, you're driving for everyone else on the road so you want to give some extra distance because you don't know if the person behind you or in front of you has winter tires or if they're an experienced winter driver," said St. Georges.

Creating that safety buffer is why winter tires, and the extra traction they create are so important, he said.

"You're going to be able to stop better, you're going to be able to take turns easier and you're going to create conditions similar to what driving is like in the summer."

"Preparedness is the key factor in ensuring that you have a safe drive in areas where there's not a lot of people, not a lot of traffic and not a lot of communication" - David St. Georges

But of course it's not summer when the snow is blowing across a rural highway.

That's why St. Georges encourages drivers to make sure they have filled the gas tank, charged the smartphone and packed warm clothes, blankets, and food when heading out of populated areas.

"Preparedness is the key factor in ensuring that you have a safe drive in areas where there's not a lot of people, not a lot of traffic and not a lot of communication, so prep you car kit, let people know where you're going, bring a paper map," he said. adding it's also a good idea to tell people what time you expect to arrive at your destination.