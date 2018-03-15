Two Winnipeg men have been fined $3,000 for obstructing a conservation officer, and other Fisheries Act violations.

The fines stem from an incident in February 2017, when the officer, who was on patrol, spoke to the two men while they were fishing on Lake of the Woods, a media release from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry states.

One of the men did not have a fishing licence; he told the officer he had purchased one, but didn't have it on him.

He also verbally provided identification and contact information. However, when conservation officers later visited his Winnipeg workplace to confirm his identity, they discovered the information he provided was false.

The man pleaded guilty in Kenora court on March 6, 2018, and was fined $2,000 for obstructing a conservation officer, and $250 for fishing without a licence. He also received a one-year fishing licence suspension.

The second man was also fined $750 for making a false or misleading statement to a fishery officer. That fine is the result of his corroborating the first man's false identification and contact information.