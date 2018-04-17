Winnipeg man fined more than $2K for fishing violations

A Winnipeg man has been fined $2,400 for a number of angling offences at a northwestern Ontario lake, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said Tuesday.

The fines stem from an incident on March 20, 2017, at Linklater Lake, west of Vermilion Bay.

Dryden court heard earlier this month that conservation officers were on a routine patrol at the lake, when they encountered a man, who had three lines in the ice, and was in possession of open liquor.

The MNRF said the man obstructed one of the officers by ignoring instructions, and cutting one of the fishing lines with a knife. The man was arrested at the scene.

He was fined $1,800 for obstructing a fisheries officer, $250 for fishing without a licence, $200 for fishing with too many lines, and $150 for having open liquor. The man also received a two-year fishing suspension.

The case was heard in Dryden court on April 5 and 6, 2018.