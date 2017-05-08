A 49-year-old man is dead after being found in a ditch near a residence in the early hours of Saturday morning in Sandy Lake First Nation in northwestern Ontario.

Wilfred Fiddler was declared dead at the Sandy Lake nursing station after police discovered him when they responded to a call about a man in distress on River Road at about 1:45 a.m. on May 6, according to a news release issued by Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP said they are assisting the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service in the ongoing investigation.

A 24-year-old man from Sandy Lake has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, OPP said.

The suspect was being held in custody for a bail hearing in Kenora on May 8.