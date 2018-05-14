Dry conditions lead to wildfire risk in Thunder Bay, surrounding area

People throughout northern Ontario are urged to take extra care with outdoor fires, due to dry and windy conditions driving up the region's wildfire risk.

Wildfires have already been a problem in Thunder Bay, and surrounding areas. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to 15 wildfires — both grass and brush fires — from Thursday to Sunday, with two of them being enough of a threat that Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) firefighters were called in to assist.

"With these conditions, and especially this last week, there were a couple of situations where the fires drove quick enough into the bush, and with the skill set the MNR has, and the tools they have, they were able to help us out," said Thunder Bay Deputy Fire Chief Dave Paxton.

Paxton said the wildfires in the city have been mainly caused by things like improperly-discarded smoking materials, or sparks. However, the conditions are so dry, fires are quick to ignite and spread.

"The high winds are pushing them towards the edge of the bushline," he said. "The snow is recently gone, but the grass is dry along those edges."

"Fire is a very fast-moving situation when it's out in the open like that, with the wind driving it," Paxton said. "It does gain momentum and can move or change very quickly."​

Paxton said there hasn't been a fire ban issued for Thunder Bay yet, but the fire department is keeping an eye on conditions in the city.

'Considering a fire ban'

"We're at a position now where the conditions are conducive to fire spread, and we're considering a fire ban," he said. "We do see some potential weather changes coming in the next week; whether it'll change quick enough, we're not sure yet."

The situation isn't any better elsewhere in the province. Jonathan Scott, MNRF fire information officer, said the forest fire risk is currently "high to extreme through most of the region."

"It doesn't take much during the spring for fine fuels to really dry out and become very volatile, such as grass," Scott said.

Forest fire hazard high

As of Monday morning, there were six forest fires burning in the MNRF's northwest district, Scott said, which ranges from the Manitoba border east to Marathon.

All, he said, were caused by people. In many cases, burning brush or grass leads to wildfires, as does leaving campfires unattended.

No restricted fire zones have been put into effect provincially yet, Scott said, but the MNRF is monitoring the fire risk and may implement such measures.

"It looks like the weather is going to stay warm and sunny for the next few days," he said. "The fire hazard will maintain as high to extreme."

Paxton said people should use extreme caution when burning outdoors, and make sure a water supply and other extinguishing tools are available.

"People need to be cognizant of the conditions, and do the things they can to lessen the possibility of something starting," he said. "Be responsible with your smoking products, be aware where you park a hot vehicle over grass."

"If you notice something smouldering, call it in right away."