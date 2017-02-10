A controversial statue that's become a familiar sight on Algoma Street, in Thunder Bay, Ont. will be missing for the next few weeks.

On Wednesday, Feb 8, 2017, one of two bronze statues that make up the Wild Life installation in the Bay and Algoma business area was struck as the result of a multi-vehicle collision, and knocked off its mount.

The statue proved to be relatively crash resistant, said Leah Prentice, the manager of cultural development and events for the City of Thunder Bay.

"It is made of bronze, and bronze is quite durable," said Prentice. "So, it would appear that the damage is quite minimal."

Prentice said despite the close proximity to Algoma Street, the sculpture will be returned to the same spot.

"We do intend to return it as closely as possible to its original position," she said. "Certainly we will be taking a look at the circumstances of the accident, and the damage that's been caused to the sculpture, to determine whether there should be any adjustments made."

Prentice said the sculpture has been removed from the site and will be undergoing repairs paid for by insurance.

The statue should be back in place on Algoma some time this spring, she said.

The damaged statue, which features a human body and a deer head, is one of two made for the city by artist Brandon Vickerd.

The statues were unveiled by the city, to mixed reviews, in August of 2016.