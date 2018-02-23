The organizers of a fundraiser to benefit the George Jeffrey Children's Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont., are reaching out to dress-owners in the city, asking them to donate their clean, gently used garments.
Who Gives a Frock? will sell those dresses at a Mar. 29 event at Auto Home Paints on Balmoral Street to raise money for the registered charity that helps fund the children's centre. George Jeffrey serves children living with physical and developmental disabilities.
"It's a great opportunity to make it a girls night out for a great cause," said organizer and co-founder Melissa McClement.
Past editions of Who Gives a Frock? have raised more than $25,000 for local charities, according to a news release from the organizers.
The Mar. 29 event will be the fourth in six years.
In addition to selling the used dresses, which could range from casual sun dresses to formal gowns, the evening will also feature a silent auction pairing new garments with activities such as helicopter rides for a complete going-out experience, McClement said.
