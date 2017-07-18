Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a 47-year-old Schreiber, Ont., man has been found in Whitesand Lake after he was reported missing over the weekend.

According to a written release issued by the OPP on Tuesday, Brian 'Joe' Cebrario's body was found by underwater search and recovery unit divers Monday evening.

The discovery was made around 9 p.m., police said.

Police were notified on Sunday that Cebrario was missing on the lake, which is located between Rossport and Schreiber, just north of Highway 17. He was reportedly last seen swimming toward his boat when he went underwater and did not resurface.