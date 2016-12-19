An elder from Whitesand First Nation, in northern Ontario, says children's lives are being put at risk because of a problem getting heating oil delivered in the community.

Elsie Kwandibens said people pay their own utility bills but the First Nation is responsible for delivering the oil to individual homes.

But she said deliveries have been so infrequent during winter months over the last several years that some families resorted to a dangerous practice of heating the house by turning on the oven and leaving the door open.

"What if the children put something in there and it catches fire, that's all we need," Kwandibens said. "I think it [fuel delivery] should be looked at as a priority, especially during the winter months."

Kwandibens said she and her 71-year-old partner hauled their own fuel, with great difficultly, earlier this month.

"I'm sick and tired of excuses," she said. "I mean it's frigid out there. No one should have to chase after their fuel or carry their fuel like we did."

The person responsible for fuel deliveries with the First Nation told CBC News that the fuel truck is in good working order but it has been a struggle to retain drivers with the proper licence to drive it.

A new driver started last week and others will be offered training in the new year, said Eugene Wanakamik.