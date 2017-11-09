Ontario Provincial Police have charged the chief of Whitesand First Nation after a reported altercation in the northwestern Ontario community last weekend.

In a written release issued Thursday afternoon, police said they've charged Allan Gustafson, 59, with one count of assault causing bodily harm and two counts of assault. Police said they were called to a home in the community around 4:25 a.m. on Nov. 5.

The Whitesand First Nation band office confirmed Thursday afternoon that the man charged is the chief. The community is about 250 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.

The charges follow a nearly week-long investigation by police. Spokesperson Diana Cole said one woman was taken by ambulance to hospital in Thunder Bay with "serious" injuries as a result of the incident. Two other people — a man and a woman — also suffered injuries, Cole said.

Cole said Gustafson is not in custody after being released on a promise to appear in court. He is scheduled to appear in court in Armstrong, Ont. on Jan. 9, 2018.

The allegations have not been proven in court.