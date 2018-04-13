Provincial funding to create 15 jobs at White River sawmill

Fifteen new jobs are expected to be created at White River's sawmill thanks to $1.9 million in funding from the province.

The funds will go toward modernizing the sawmill — which is operated by White River Forest Products in partnership with Pic Mobert First Nation — and thereby increase its output by 30 per cent, and allow for the development of new products.

"We are pleased to see the government recognizing the value of supporting job creation in green industries like forestry," White River Forest Products president and CEO Frank Dottori said in a statement.

The funding is coming from Ontario's Jobs and Prosperity Fund, and will roll out over four years, the province said in a media release.

The mill currently employs 161 people, with about 25 per cent of those being from Pic Mobert First Nation.