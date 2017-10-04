A lumber company in northwestern Ontario is doing what it can to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Habitat for Humanity in Houston received a truckload of donated lumber from White River Forest Products in late September.

"Our company has a pretty strong social conscious," said Frank Dottori, president and CEO of the company based in White River.

The company donated its lumber to Habitat for Humanity because they wanted to make sure it was sent to the families who need it the most, he said.

Employees also feel connected to the tragedy because a shareholder in the company has family affected by the hurricane.

The $20,000 worth of lumber will be used to build more than 100 homes.

White River Forest Products exports about 70 per cent of their products annually to the United States, Dottori said.

It's estimated that Hurricane Harvey damaged or destroyed 140,000 homes in Texas from storm and flooding, as of Sept. 14.



